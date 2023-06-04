Linfield midfielder Cammy Palmer agrees terms to join Big Two rivals Glentoran on a free

The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer and it’s understood a one-year deal has been agreed at the BetMcLean Oval.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 player moved from Rangers to Linfield in January 2021 and won the League and Cup double in his first season at Windsor Park.

He played 39 times for the Blues last season, scoring three goals in the campaign.

But Linfield passed on offering the York-born man a new deal, alerting the Glens to his availability.

Nothing has been announced by the east Belfast club about either Palmer or Josh Kelly, Ballymena United’s skipper, who signed a pre-contract agreement with Glentoran months ago but is still officially under contract at The Showgrounds until the end of the month.

Glentoran are due to begin pre-season training for Europe in the next 10 days and it remains to be seen if Kelly will be able to join in.

The two clubs may come to a gentleman’s agreement and there are no concerns about Kelly being able to play in Europe.

Sources, meanwhile, say captain Marcus Kane and midfielder Bobby Burns have been offered new deals.

Across the city, Linfield are hoping to bring in at least one centre-half in the next few weeks to be ready to play in Europe.

David Healy announced three new signings this week in strikers Matthew Fitzpatrick and John Robertson and defender Jack Scott.

The Blues want another central defender following Jimmy Callacher’s departure for Crusaders.

Fitzpatrick is the marquee signing Linfield wanted to boost their firepower and the south Belfast club bettered interest from Larne for the 28-year-old Glenavon goalgetter.

The Lurgan Blues were resigned to losing the coveted striker but played hardball over his transfer fee, strengthened by the fact that the former GAA player had three years left on his contract with the Mourneview Park club.

Crusaders were interested in the west Belfast man in January but Glenavon were not interested in their offer of £40,000.

Sunday Life Sport revealed in April that Linfield wanted Fitzpatrick but their initial bid for the prolific forward was rejected by Glenavon.

After Larne entered the fray, the Blues sealed the deal for Fitzpatrick with a deal that is thought to be just shy of £100,000 if sell-on clauses are met.