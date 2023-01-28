Linfield must improve record against title rivals, admits Ross Oliver after striker Eetu Vertainen’s second consecutive hat-trick helps Blues rout Portadown

Eetu Vertainen takes the congratulations after the first of his goals for Linfield

“Don’t be flat-track bullies” was the warning that was ringing in the ears of the Linfield players as they walked out of Shamrock Park after smashing Portadown for six.

For the second time in three Saturdays, the Blues travelled back down the M1 after a dominant victory in mid-Ulster, having also beaten Glenavon 6-1 a fortnight ago.

Linfield were simply thrilling in front of goal, particularly in scoring four times in a superb 30-minute period in the second-half that left Ports manager Niall Currie feeling humiliated enough to apologise to his team’s supporters.

Eetu Vertainen showed his immense finishing prowess with a fine hat-trick — his second treble on consecutive Saturdays — and Joel Cooper scored twice before substitute Chris McKee rounded things off late on.

The crucial point for Linfield assistant manager Ross Oliver was that they bounced back again after losing to Crusaders on Tuesday night having also been defeated by Cliftonville in the midweek before that previous six-hit at Glenavon.

Now the demand is to strike a level of consistency and improve on a record that shows just one win in the last five attempts against teams in the top six of the Danske Bank Premiership while dropping only three points against lower-half teams all season.

“We had to have a reaction from Tuesday night. We were poor, there’s no getting away from that,” admitted Oliver, who was standing in for suspended boss David Healy.

“One of the things that this club prides itself on is how we react after certain performances or certain defeats, so it was vital for us, the players and the club that we got back on track and we can’t fault the boys.

“One of the things people have to realise is that we are all human beings, we’re not robots so we will have off-days and we will struggle at times to find a bit of form.

“It is something that we have discussed in the changing room and we have spoken to the players that what we don’t want is to become flat-track bullies.

“We know that our record against top-six teams isn’t good, we know that and don’t need people to tell us that, so we need to improve on it.”

The Blues gave an outstanding display of incisive attacking football and clinical finishing.

Cooper sent Vertainen away on the right after robbing Barney McKeown and struck the opener with a sweet left-foot finish when the Finn found him with a low cross to give the Blues a dream start.

It might have been a different game had Portadown midfielder Eoghan McCawl found the net instead of seeing his curling effort come off the post a few minutes later.

It looked like being a long day for the Ports when Vertainen got his first, finding the bottom corner from inside the box after Matthew Clarke put the ball on a plate.

The vibe among the home fans did change, however, when Paddy McNally’s powerful header from Alberto Balde’s free-kick brought the Ports back into the game two minutes before half-time. Linfield were just too hot to handle, however, as they ran away with the game, scoring four times between the 58th and 88th minutes.

Vertainen darted to the front post to flick home Kirk Millar’s superb pass after leaving Chris Rogers for dead and then secured the match ball with his third 15 minutes from time, racing through and slotting past Jethren Barr after great approach play from Jamie Mulgrew and Millar.

Cooper drove a great shot from 20 yards into the bottom corner of the net after Matthew Clarke tapped a free-kick into his path for the fifth and he then turned provider with the cross that McKee turned in at the back post — referee Evan Boyce awarding the goal after his assistant confirmed that the ball had crossed the line and bounced back off Barr and not come off the upright.

It was painful for the Ports as the resilient Blues hit them with blow after blow.

“I think if you look at all the goals, they were shockers — every one of them,” bemoaned Ports boss Currie

“We were well in the game at half-time and once the third goal goes in, it is a pin in the balloon moment. They pulled us about the place for the last 20-25 minutes of the game and we capitulated again.

“It’s a humiliating day, there is no other way around it. I don’t care what levels and when people talk about full-time football and stuff like that. We can do better than that. We shouldn’t be getting beaten 6-1 at home by anybody.

“I can only feel for the supporters. I am a Portadown man myself and it is humiliating for me and it’s embarrassing for me, so our supporters are bound to feel the same way.”

PORTADOWN: Barr 6, Rogers 5, McNally 7, McKeown 7 (Walker, 80 mins, 5), Chapman 6, McCawl 5 (Teggart, 70 mins, 5), Wilson 6 (Stedman, 83 mins, 5), Russell 5 (Jordan, 80 mins, 5), Balde 6, McElroy 5, Friel 6 (Igiehon, 70 mins, 5). Unused subs: Upton, Moorhouse.

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Finlayson 7, Newberry 7, Roscoe 7, Millar 8 (Haygarth, 75 mins, 6), Palmer 6 (Pepper, 8 mins, 7), Mulgrew 7 (Quinn, 84 mins, 6), M Clarke 7, Cooper 8, Vertainen 9 (A Clarke, 75 mins, 6), McDaid 7 (McKee, 84 mins, 7) 9. Unused subs: Hall, Devine.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7