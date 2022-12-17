Linfield showing ruthless touch at just the right time, says assistant Ross Oliver after hammering Dungannon Swifts

Assistant boss Ross Oliver believes Linfield have regained their ruthless streak just at the right time.

The Danske Bank Premiership champions turned up the heat in a fascinating title race with this 4-0 demolition of struggling Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park.

Chris McKee, Eetu Vertainen, Cammy Palmer and substitute Liam McStravick — who signed his first professional contract during the week — got the goals in what was an embarrassingly easy win for David Healy’s troops, who could have scored seven or eight as they climbed to within five points of League leaders Larne.

The outclassed Swifts’ day was complete on 90 minutes when defender Caolan Marron was dismissed in a moment of madness — a red card that rules him out of his team’s crucial Boxing Day fixture against Newry City.

“It was a professional performance from start to finish,” said Oliver, standing in for Healy. “We managed the game well, we bossed things all over the pitch.

“We scored some good goals, which was pleasing. Momentum is a big thing in football and we’ve got a bit of it going for us now. But it’s only three points, no one will be getting carried away.

“It’s been a difficult period, from the European campaign at the start of the season. We had a wobble after that, but the boys have shown character, they always do.

“We are now unbeaten in a few, but we’ll never get above our station. That’s not how we work, we always keep the boys on their toes. At this club, you are always one game away from a crisis but we have learned how to live with it and deal with that.”

Oliver had a special word of praise for midfield maestro Palmer, who is now back to his best, adding: “Cammy had a bad injury last season that required surgery, he was out for quite a while.

“He’s another player that is benefiting from a consistent run of games. You know what you are going to get from Cammy, his performances have been top drawer.”

The Blues required precisely five minutes, 50 seconds to forge into the lead. Palmer’s defence-splitting pass sent Vertainen into the right channel and his low cross was hammered home by McKee.

Vertainen then grabbed his ninth goal of the season — and what a strike it was.

Joel Cooper began the move, carried on by Palmer, who produced another delicious pass to the big Finn.

He shimmied to send defender Mayowa Animasahun spinning the wrong way before lashing home a beauty.

Linfield sealed the deal five minutes after the break with another textbook finish by Palmer. Cooper’s vision picked out McKee in full flight and, instead of pulling the trigger, he cleverly backheeled the ball, leaving the midfielder with a simple tap in.

Marron’s card arrived seconds before the final whistle when he needlessly hauled down Matty Clarke. Kyle McClean’s free-kick ricocheted off the underside of the bar and was finished off by Jordan Stewart, who was deemed offside.

But the Blues were not to be denied a fourth. Stewart, featuring in his first game since August, was right out of luck when his low shot crashed off the base of the post, but McStravick reacted quickly to ram home the rebound.

Swifts boss Dean Shiels admitted his boys were second best all over the park.

“We didn’t look like hurting Linfield all day,” he said.

“It was a poor performance. Linfield showed their class and their quality, they were too good for us.

“Conceding early in both halves gave us a mountain to climb. We needed to start well, we spoke about that before kick-off. We had a plan in place, but it didn’t work.

“We didn’t lay a glove on them, we had no cutting edge. But our season will not be defined by results at Windsor Park.

“Unfortunately, we’ll not have Marron for a vitally important game. I don’t know if there was a covering defender or not. If not, it was a silly decision to make by Caolan.

“We’ve games against teams around us coming up — Newry, Portadown, Glenavon and Ballymena — and they will now be key for us.”

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Pepper 7, Callacher 7, Roscoe 7, Clarke 7, Mulgrew 7 (McStravick, 66 mins, 7), Shields 7, Palmer 8, Cooper 7 (McClean, 66 mins, 6), McKee 7 (Stewart, 77 mins, 6), Vertainen 7 (Devine, 77 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Finlayson.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne 6, McGee 6 (McGinty, 71 mins, 6), Marron 6, Animasahun 6, Ruddy 6, Mayse 5, Knowles 6, O’Connor 5 (Gallagher6 46 mins, 6), Bruna 5 (S Scott, 58 misn, 6), Walsh 6, Campbell 6 (Cushnie, 71 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Nelson, J Scott, Lynch.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber) 7