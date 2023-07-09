Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew admits RFS shoot-out pain still lingers on eve of European return

Jamie Mulgrew admits he’s still haunted by what happened against RFS in last season’s Europa Conference League qualifiers

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew admits the heartbreak of last season’s European exit will live with him, but he’s determined to erase the hurt when he leads his team out to face Vllaznia in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

You just couldn’t have written the script; David Healy’s boys were only seconds away from reaching the group stages, courtesy of the extra-time strike from Kyle McClean that had Windsor Park rocking.

In injury-time, however, the Blues’ 3-2 aggregate advantage over Latvian visitors RFS was wiped out when defender Jimmy Callacher spooned a cross into his own net, sending the game to the penalty shoot-out.

The outcome was devastating.

“To be honest, that feeling, and that experience of disappointment, will never leave me – and I’m sure I speak for a lot of the boys in saying that,” stresses Mulgrew, who is set to make a record-breaking 55th appearance in Europe for Linfield.

“It will live with me for the rest of my life. That’s life, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. There is no point in having a chip on your shoulder and dwelling on the disappointment.

“This season will be tougher because we are not going down the Champions League route where you get a number of bites at the cherry – that will be down to Larne this year.

“Rightly so, they have the opportunity to try and do what we couldn’t. It’s up to them to try and take advantage of that opportunity.

“It will be more difficult for us to reach a Play-Off round for the group stages. But it’s European football, who knows what can happen? The gaffer has information on the Albanian side, but we haven’t been briefed as yet. That will happen this week in the countdown to the game.

“David will have done his homework on them. They are a handy team. Football has evolved a lot around the world in recent years, so every team is going to be a challenge.

“I can go back a few years to whenever we were drawn against teams from the Faroe Islands on a regular basis. I always thought every year we played them, they improved and got better and better.

“I think this team finished fourth in the League, so I would guess they are at a similar level to ourselves. We are at home, so we must use that to our advantage if possible.

“I’m sure the conditions will be very hot and hostile out there when we go out the following week, but we must rise above that – it’s part of European football.”

On his personal achievement, Mulgrew added: “It’s something I don’t really keep tabs on, although it’s something I’m proud of.

“To be honest, I don’t really think about it, it’s probably something I’ll look back on and appreciate more when I hang up the boots.

“At this moment in time, I can’t afford to sit back and recall previous Euro games.

“I remember missing a round a few years back against BATE when big Davy (Jeffrey) was in charge. Thankfully, I’ve been involved in most of the rest. Hopefully I can add to my tally this season, who knows?”

It will be a much-changed Linfield side that takes on Vllaznia after a summer of change at Windsor Park.

“It would be fair to say the squad has been refreshed, with quite a few moving on and a few coming in,” continues Mulgrew. “The manager felt that changes were needed.

“Things have been going well, we have been working extremely hard. We had the training camp in Marbella, training twice a day. We also had a game against Lincoln Red Imps as well.

“It’s been tough, but it’s been good. We’ve come back in for pre-season reset, recharged, refreshed and ready to go. Everyone is now busting to get going.

“Hopefully the players David has brought in will strengthen us for the new season.”

Mulgrew reckons the Blues have bagged a big asset new striker Matthew Fitzpatrick, signed from Glenavon.

He says: “Fitzy has been looking good, he’ll give us a different dimension. He comes from a good background in terms of his Gaelic and football days.

“It will certainly not faze him being a Linfield player – he’ll relish the challenge. Fitzy has a good attitude and he’s very professional.

“Coming from a teaching background, he’s also very disciplined, he could be a big player for us this season. Although it’s early days, he appears to have struck up a good understanding with another new signing, John Robertson. He’s also looked lively and is prepared to work hard.”