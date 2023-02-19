Linfield to meet fans’ group after disturbing scenes during defeat to Glentoran at The Oval

Marcus Kane was one of two Glentoran players struck by a missile during the Big Two clash with Linfield

Linfield will hold sit-down discussions with supporters’ group Blue Unity this week following trouble at The BetMcLean Oval last Tuesday night.

Blues chiefs are also bracing themselves for the outcome of an Irish FA Disciplinary Committee meeting.

Glentoran players Aaron McCarey and Marcus Kane were both struck on the head by missiles coming from Linfield supporters in a game the Glens won 3-0.

A hail of objects including coins, vape pens, lighters, filled bottles and even a full carton of milk rained down on the Glentoran goal in the second half of the derby clash.

Privately, Linfield are prepared for a fine but feel another stand closure would be unfair as the trouble did not take place at Windsor Park.

The IFA closed the Kop for two months in December after spectator misbehaviour in a County Antrim Shield clash on November 15.

As part of their plans to grapple with the problem, Linfield officials will meet the Blue Unity supporters’ group on Tuesday to discuss the way forward.

“First of all, Linfield is NOT pointing the finger of blame at Blue Unity,” said a Windsor insider. “That certainly wasn’t the case last Tuesday at The Oval.

“The club feels discussions with supporters’ groups like Blue Unity can be positive, the officials are not there to give anyone a ticking off.

“The discussions will address the positives and the negatives on match days, and the club welcomes feedback from supporters.”

It is understood the Linfield board are awaiting punishment by the Disciplinary Committee before deciding their next move, but there is a will to address supporter misconduct.

“There are continually issues that pop up around the derby games, both at Windsor Park and The Oval,” said a source.

“The club has already condemned the actions and will endeavour to identify the individuals responsible and ban them.”