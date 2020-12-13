Linfield vow to do their talking on the pitch in Boxing Day derby after Glentoran refer them to disciplinary committee

Linfield are not happy they were referred to the IFA's disciplinary committee by rivals Glentoran

The Belfast Big Two gloves are off ahead of the Boxing Day derby after Linfield vowed a response to Glentoran reporting them to the Irish FA.

The Blues were hit with a £500 fine by the IFA Disciplinary Committee last week for failing to control their supporters during the November 24 clash between the sides at Windsor Park.

However, two further charges, including a breach for sectarian singing, were dismissed. Glentoran attended the hearing and presented subtitled clips from an in-house TV recording as evidence.

A Blues insider says: "The club was disappointed to be reported to the IFA by Glentoran, and was also disappointed at the unruly conduct of some members of the Glentoran party during the game.

"The club will deal with the unruly conduct in its own way, without the need to bring the IFA in, and a statement will be made prior to the Boxing Day game."

Following the complaint by Glentoran, Linfield were hauled up in front of the IFA Disciplinary Committee last Wednesday night to defend three accusations levelled at them from the recent 3-3 draw.

The Glens had taken issue with the words of some songs from a section of the Linfield support, which of course was restricted due to the Covid-19 regulations.

Glentoran believe they needed to make a stand against the songs.

The Blues were charged on three counts - breaches of Articles 17, 27 and 33 - on the grounds that there was sectarian singing from their fans.

Glentoran brought their own evidence to the proceedings in the form of clips from their in-house media.

An Irish FA statement read: "Linfield FC have been fined £500 and charged for a breach of Article 33.3 of the Irish FA Disciplinary Code during their Danske Bank Premiership fixture v Glentoran on Tuesday, November 24.

"The charge relates to spectator misconduct and the use of insulting words during the singing/chanting at the match.

"The club has the right to appeal under Article 14 of Articles of the Association."

The Linfield insider added: "Linfield contested the charges and only one was proven, failing to control spectators, with a £500 fine as a punishment."

It is understood the Blues will not be appealing, but the episode has left a very sour taste in the mouth for the Windsor club.

Linfield chiefs are dismayed that Glentoran reported them to the IFA, feeling these issues are normally prompted by an IFA investigation rather than a complaint from a rival club.

They are also unhappy about the conduct of some of the travelling party from The Oval at Windsor that night, believing their behaviour at times to be out of order.

Glentoran midfielder Seanan Clucas was sent off for a challenge on Navid Nasseri, who left the Glens for Linfield a day after winning the Irish Cup in the summer.

Sunday Life Sport understands Linfield directors were left nonplussed at the conduct of some members of the Glentoran party who ran to the balcony of the South Stand where they were accommodated to cheer Clucas off the pitch.

It is thought there will be stricter scrutiny of the Glentoran travelling party for the traditional festive fixture as tensions mount between the two Belfast rivals.

Meanwhile, the County Antrim FA is understood to have contacted the Irish FA about comments Glentoran manager Mick McDermott made about the date and venue of last month's Co Antrim Shield Final, won by Larne.