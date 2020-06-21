Linfield will present new blueprint on IFA cash plan

Linfield will present a proposal to Danske Bank Premiership clubs at 11 o'clock this morning in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a civil war within football.

The Blues, following a Board meeting held yesterday, have rejected all offers put forward by rival clubs on how to end the current Premiership season and will instead offer up their own alternative.

"We have a unanimous position in terms of what is being proposed", Chairman Roy McGivern told Sunday Life.

"It would not be right or fair to the other clubs to reveal what our proposal entails, but we will make our views known at the meeting.

"We have looked at all the proposals to date and we have now come up with our own proposal.

"I will be putting forward a Linfield view on how to resolve this issue for the credibility of the game.

"We have had good dialogue with other clubs in recent days and we are hopeful of finding common ground."

Sunday Life Sport understands part of the Linfield proposal will include their fellow Windsor Park occupants, the Irish Football Association, releasing funds from their coffers to help Northern Ireland's senior game in this hour of need.

Linfield believe the Irish FA should be helping the clubs out financially - in the same way the Football Association of Ireland has helped League of Ireland clubs - and it is thought this will be part of their proposal today.

The FAI agreed a package of almost £2m to help with the cost of returning to play under current conditions, which is in stark contrast to the IFA's stated position.

The association has made it clear they will not advance any of the £3.8m of UEFA funding made available to help with the pandemic-related crisis and have only offered to pay for one round of Covid-19 testing.

Linfield hope that some IFA funding, allied to some form of prize money distribution, will be enough to curry favour with their fellow Irish Premiership clubs and finally end the dispute.