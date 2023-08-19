Linfield’s Chris McKee still holds ambitions of playing across the water after hot start to season

Ballymena United 0 Linfield 1

Linfield striker Chris McKee has scored in every League game so far this season

Linfield goal hero Chris McKee admits he still has ambitions of playing across the water.

The 21-year-old is certainly going the right way about catching the eye of cross-channel clubs having bagged his third goal in as many games in Friday night’s win over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Although David Healy’s boys bossed possession, they came up against a resolute, gutsy Sky Blues side, who carried out manager Jim Ervin’s instructions superbly well – until McKee broke their hearts with the winner seven minutes from time.

It was midfield maestro Chris Shields – making his 100th appearance in a blue shirt – who orchestrated the goal with a surging run before finding McKee and his finish was emphatic.

“The League has come on massively in terms of quality, there are three or four full-time clubs, and a few toying with the idea,” claims McKee. “It provides a great pathway for players to do well and to progress to England.

“Trai Hume (ex-Linfield) is a prime example. He didn’t go across at an early age, but he learnt his trade with Ballymena and at Linfield. Look at him now, he’s a regular starter with Sunderland.

“It’s a big step up from academy football to men’s football, but the Irish League is great grounding for any player. I was at Rangers as a teenager, but I still have ambitions to go across the water again.

“I want to test myself to play at the highest level, that’s my ambition. I just intend to keep my head down and keep working hard.

“There are so many examples of boys going across... Shayne Lavery, Trai, Terry Devlin and Oisin Smyth. There is now a massive spotlight on the Irish League.

“I know it could be a big season for me, although I don’t look too far ahead. I just intend to keep working hard for the team. Fingers crossed I can stay in the team and keep playing well.”

McKee hands the plaudits to Shields for his part in the priceless winner.

“Shieldsy showed his experience over the 90 minutes... he read the game well like he does week in week out for us,” he added. “He is a massive player for us, everyone in the country knows how good he is.

“He did well by driving at Ballymena before picking out the pass to me. I was delighted to see it hit the net. I believe in myself, and I believe in my own ability.

“The confidence comes on the back of the manager putting his trust in me. Football is a mentally tough game, so you need to have confidence and belief.”

United boss Jim Ervin was far from downbeat, even though his team have now lost four on the bounce.

"It will turn for us,” claimed Ervin. “We are not getting too down hearted or too downbeat. We’ll keep the players motivated. The boys gave it everything; it was a real battle. We just came up a little bit short, Linfield had that little bit of quality in the end.

“What pleased me is the fact that we worked their goalkeeper on a few occasions. I was proud of the players; we had a game plan and they carried it out.

“That’s all you can ask them of them, but there was a big difference in quality between the teams. We have five or six players under the age of 21 in the side, it shows where we are at.

“Let’s face it, no-one gave us a chance in the first five games, but we certainly haven’t been disgraced so far. We take heart and we take confidence, and we’ll take the positives into next week’s game against Glentoran.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill 7, Nelson 7, Whiteside 7, Graham 6, Waide 6 (Gibson 81), McCullough 6, McGuigan 6 (O’Boyle 81), Taylor 7, Murray 6 (Tennant 89), McMurray 6, Place 7.

Unused subs: Johnston, Crawford, McMullan.

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Finlayson 7, Shields 8, Scott 7, Millar 7, McClean 7, Cooper 6 (Mulgrew 83), Hall 7, Clarke 7, McKee 7, Robertson 6 (McBrien 72).

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Annett, McKay, McStravick.

Referee: Jamie Robinson 7

Man of the Match: Chis Shields