Linfield’s European Play-Off agony against RFS was horrific, reveals forward Jordan Stewart

Jordan Stewart has provided a telling insight into the pain Linfield players felt at their heartbreaking exit from Europe earlier in the season, describing the disappointment as “horrific”.

Leading 1-0 at home to Latvian outfit RFS and 3-2 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League Play-Off, the Blues were moments away from the group stages when, after failing to take advantage of a four-on-one breakaway in the last minute of extra-time, they conceded an own goal through Jimmy Callacher.

That took the tie to penalties with RFS winning the Windsor Park shoot-out, ending Linfield dreams and costing the club millions of pounds.

David Healy’s men suffered a European hangover and struggled to find consistency in the Danske Bank Premiership early on and have been playing catch-up in the title race ever since.

Stewart came off the bench that night and explains: “You see your name up in lights and, over the two legs, I felt we more than deserved to win that tie but you don’t always get what you deserve in football.

“It just wasn’t meant to be.

“Had we qualified for the group stages, where that would have taken us in the next three years, who knows. Something like that can really propel a football club on to better things.

“The disappointment of not making the group stages was horrific. Then we had the League defeat at Carrick the weekend after that. Probably there was a slump, not intentionally, but you are a bit down in the dumps when you miss out on something like that.

“We probably could have managed different scenarios better on the night like in the last five minutes trying to break for a second goal and then at the very end Jimmy was unfortunate to put a cross into his own net.

“Jimmy has been a brilliant player for Linfield and I think it took him a few weeks to get over that but you know he has great character.

“He’s been unlucky with injuries this season but when he has played, he has been superb.”