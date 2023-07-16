Linfield’s job is only half done in European qualifier, warns goal ace Chris McKee

Chris McKee struck twice in the first leg at Windsor Park

Linfield goal hero Chris McKee has warned the job is only half-done as Linfield prepare to visit the lion’s den in Albania on Thursday night.

David Healy’s boys produced an exhilarating performance against Vllaznia in midweek, the 3-1 win edging them towards a Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Poland’s Pogon Szczecin.

McKee hit a delightful double to get Windsor Park rocking before new boy Jack Scott marked his competitive debut by curling home the third.

But there was a sting in the tail for Healy and his men. Defender Dan Finlayson picked up a second yellow card — a rather harsh decision by Luxembourger referee Ivo Torres — which rules the former St Mirren man out of the return fixture.

Even worse still was the fact that the Albanians grabbed an injury-time consolation from defender Marko Juric.

“It’s only half-time really, but if we had been offered a two-goal lead going into the second leg, we’d have bitten your hand off for it,” says McKee.

“I’m delighted I was able to make a significant contribution by hitting two goals. It will give me confidence moving forward, but first and foremost it was great to get a result going into next week.

“It will be a different environment over there. The code that I’ve lived by since I was young is that football can be such a mentally tough game.

“I watched the Dele Ali documentary that came out last week. I’m a Spurs fan and he was an idol of mine growing up. It was quite inspiring that even boys earning the big money at that top level have their problems.

“In football, you can’t take the highs too high,or the lows too low.

“We know it’s only half-time, we must do it all over again. Anything can happen in football. But we’ll be focused and we’ll be ready to go to put in another performance and hopefully it will be good enough to take us into the next round.”

The 21-year-old admits he was thrilled to repay the faith Healy has shown in him following an indifferent season.

“It was a bit frustrating for me last season, I probably didn’t play as much as I wanted,” he adds. “I came off the back of a good loan spell at Linfield, I was still very young.

“I’m a bit more mature now. I’ve learnt a lot since I’ve come to the club. Once I got in, around November/December time, I kicked on and I think I showed what I can do.

“I was happy the manager put his trust in me by giving me a starting shirt against Vllaznia, so I was thrilled with the goals.

“I was just in the right place for the first one. Big Fitzy (Matthew Fitzpatrick) just air-shotted it to me. I didn’t have a lot to do only smash it in.

“Fitzy misjudged it, but it worked out favourably for me. The second one, I played the ball to Coops (Joel Cooper) on the left and he was able to pick me out to find me. I caught it quite sweetly. I was happy with that one.

“I was delighted to get on the score sheet and also help my team-mates set up a good result that will hopefully get us over the line over in Albania.

“We are capable of scoring out there, there is no question about that. As a group, as a squad, the manager and staff, we are all confident.

“The expectation at this football club is massive but, for me and the boys in the changing room, we enjoy it, we embrace the challenge.

“Why would you play football if you don’t have that pressure?”

McKee believes Fitzpatrick will be a big player for the Blues this season.

He goes on: “Fitzy is a good lad and he’s really done well since he came to the club. He knows what he is good at, and he does it very, very well.

“We’ve tried to build up our partnership in training and in the pre-season games we’ve played. I really enjoying playing with him.”