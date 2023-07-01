Linfield’s new strikeforce will be given plenty of time to form a partnership, promises David Healy

Linfield 0 St Mirren 1

David Healy is promising his his new look strikeforce that they will be given time to prove why he has signed them.

The Linfield manager started both of his summer striking captures in their pre-season shoot-out with St Mirren in a testimonial match for long-serving Niall Quinn.

Although neither John Robertson, brought in from FC Edinburgh, or former Glenavon front man Matthew Fitzpatrick managed to find the net as the Blues lost 1-0 to the Scottish Premiership side, there were signs that the duo could spark in the season ahead.

One particularly eye-catching link-up half an hour in saw the pair play a quick one-two inside the box after Saints goalkeeper Zach Henning had got a vital touch to prevent Robertson from rounding him on the ground. Robertson then pulled the ball back to his new partner and, after receiving a return pass, forced Henning to make a strong save to keep the scoreline blank.

Fitzpatrick fired a shot from distance over the bar a few minutes later.

There were other opportunities for the Blues, with Joel Cooper in particular looking sharp around the box in a 65-minute appearance.

They were, however, unable to find a goal as Toyosi Olusanya’s powerful strike from just inside the box three minutes into the second half gave St Mirren victory in a game that was brought to a premature end after 79 minutes after a spectator – a relative of Linfield’s other debutant Jack Scott – took ill and had to receive medical attention in the stand.

“What we work on is units in terms of how we want to play,” said Healy.

“Instead of individualising, we work on their partnerships, the distances between them, trying to get some good connection between whoever is going to play up top and then you build in the connection with the centre forwards and the wide players and the attacking midfielders.

“There has been a lot of that, it’s never going to be perfect at this stage, but you are hoping the longer they play, the more they play and train together, the more improvements we are going to see going forward.

“It takes hard work. It takes time.

“It’s very rare that centre forward partnerships are formed within two or three weeks playing 45 minutes here and there. It is going to take a little bit of time and they will get plenty of time, and hopefully they will prove why they are Linfield centre forwards.”

Quinn was given a guard of honour from both sets of players on his big day, captaining the team during a 53-minute stint in his last appearance for Linfield as he departs Windsor Park for Glenavon ahead of next season.

“I loved it. It didn’t think I would get emotional, but I did coming off the pitch and when I was thanking all my committee members,” said Quinn.

“All of the past 14 seasons all came down on me a bit, so it was a bit of a shock. I have fond memories of the place and I will always look back on those.

“Coming off hugging all the boys who I have shared so many memories with was difficult.

“Moving forward right now I think it is the right decision to move on and really kick on my teaching career. I’ve a baby on the way at the end of the month and I think it’s going to suit me more going to Glenavon and playing part-time again.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Hall (Newberry 46 mins), M Clarke, Millar (Scott 46 mins), Shields (Archer 65 mins), McClean (Mulgrew 46 mins), Quinn (McKay 53 mins), Robertson McKee 46 mins), Fitzpatrick (Devine 65 mins), Cooper (McStravick 65 mins). Unused subs: Walsh, Haygarth, A Clarke, Annett.

ST MIRREN: Henning (Urminsky 60 mins), Gallagher (F Taylor 60 mins), Dunne, R Taylor (Fraser 14 mins), Strain (Flynn 60 mins), Kiltie (Boyd-Munce 60 mins), Gogic, O’Hara, Tanser (Sutherland 77 mins), Olusanya (Jamieson 60 mins), Grieve (Offord 60 mins). Unused subs: Gilmartin, Gaffney.

Referee: Andrew Davey