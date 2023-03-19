Lisnagarvey face tough task in bid to retain Kirk Cup: James Corry

Champions Lisnagarvey are hoping to retain the Kirk Cup when they take on Banbridge today, with the two meeting in the Final for a third time running.

With one win apiece from the last couple of years there is little to separate the two sides, with a victory for either giving them the bragging rights.

Currently separated by a sole point in the EYHL, the clubs occupy the top two spots, a familiar position for both, who together have been at the pinnacle of hockey for many years.

Going head-to-head for so long has seen a competitive rivalry form between the clubs and Lisnagarvey captain James Corry believes his side can come out on top this afternoon.

“It’s been competitive between the sides for years and both sides are currently sitting at the top of the League as well. To be honest they are probably favourites to go on and win it, but we have still competed with them and there is no reason why we can’t do a job on them and win on Sunday,” said Corry.

Corry is expecting another close encounter this weekend. He commented: “It will be tight. There normally are more goals than the most recent game, for example last year there was a 4-4 draw so I imagine there will be plenty this time.

“I reckon it will be one goal in it either way, that will be enough for either side to do it.

“We won it last year so it would be nice to retain the Cup. We know it’s going to be a difficult game, but we will give everything and do all we can to keep the trophy.”

Ahead of the match, both sides will be doing all they can to get the upper hand, however the 32-year-old believes there is little to separate them.

“We always have a lot of video of them but there is no doubt they will have done the same so I think it will just come down to the day and who can get the job done,” he added.

The venue for today’s game is Lisnagarvey Hockey Club and it is set to get under way with a 2.30pm push back.