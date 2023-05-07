Long-time fans’ favourites Michael Rutter and John McGuinness eager to keep up with the young guns

Michael Rutter in action during last year's opening Superstock practice at the NW200 — © Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Michael Rutter and John McGuinness may be regarded as two of motorcycling road racing’s elder statesmen these days, but the popular English duo are still fast – very fast!

Rutter has a special love affair with the North West 200, establishing himself as a firm favourite among the Northern Ireland fans after first making his debut in 1992.

A 14-time winner – third on the all-time list behind Alastair Seeley (27) and Robert Dunlop (15) – Rutter is one of the event’s best-known names and returns again this year on the crowd-pleasing MotoGP-derived Honda RC213V-S.

He is tied with Joey Dunlop as the most successful Superbike riders ever at the event with nine victories apiece.

NW200 star John McGuinness at the Meet the Riders event last year

Morecambe’s McGuinness is also a long-standing supporter of the North West, making his debut back in 1994, and the six-time winner – who, like Rutter, recently celebrated his 51st birthday – will take his place on the grid in Portrush once more in the official Honda Racing UK team with new signing Nathan Harrison.

Both may be in the twilight of their illustrious careers, but they remain very much top draws and can still give many of their younger opponents a run for their money.

Rutter, whose father Tony was a legendary racer himself, winning nine times at the NW200, said: “When the sun is shining and all the crowds are out it’s magnificent.

“My dad used to love it and coming to the North West was the best place in the world then. We always have a good time over here and some brilliant laughs.

“I remember my first race here was on an RS250 Honda. It wasn’t the fastest thing in the world but I learned a lot.

“You had the likes of Phil McCallen and Joey, so it was seeing all those generations coming through and it’s amazing to see how it has all moved on, and is still moving on,” added Rutter, who said it was an easy decision to ride the Honda RCV again this year.

“Riding the RCV at the North West 200 and TT in 2019 rates as one of the greatest experiences of my racing career.

“We had a huge response from fans when I raced it before because race fans are aware just how special it is, as well as loving the noise it makes, plus I love riding it.”

Michael Rutter has 14 wins at the North West 200

McGuinness has been a mainstay at the North West, with the 23-time Isle of Man TT winner revealing he has chalked up a staggering 108 race starts at the event since his first almost 30 years ago.

“It was 1994 when I first came across here and I think I’ve worked it out that I’ve around 108 starts at the North West on all sorts of machines – two-strokes, four-strokes, 125s, 400s – all sorts,” he said.

“I remember my first time coming into the paddock and getting welcomed to Northern Ireland. Before that we went for a spin to the Giants Causeway in the van with a Yamaha TZ250 in the back.

“I’ve had some great times here and really enjoyed it, and there’s lots of camaraderie and banter, and respect between the riders because we’re riding wheel-to-wheel at 200+ mph.

“It’s been amazing and although I had a bit of a bump in 2017 [McGuinness crashed in Superbike qualifying, breaking his leg] I didn’t want to finish my career lying on a golf course.

“It’s just a special place and hopefully when I hang my leathers up I’ll still come across and be involved in the sport industry, and with the people around the event – maybe I’ll get a little job in the paddock or something!”

McGuinness and Rutter are two of the North West’s biggest stars, but every year the organisers welcome new names eager to take on the challenge of the high-speed ‘Triangle’ course for the first time.

Newcomers for 2023 include 36-year-old Gerald Dalt from Montpellier in France, a former professional skier who has raced in the European International Road Race championship. Dalt is set to compete in the Supertwin and Supersport races.

Kidderminster’s Martin Morris has competed on the roads at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough, the Cookstown 100 and Manx Grand Prix, finishing eighth in the Supertwin race last year. The-32-year old hopes to race a BMW Superstock machine and an Aprilia Supertwin.

Fellow Englishman, Don Gilbert, is entered on a Kawasaki ZX6-RR and a Superstock-spec Suzuki.

He has been racing for 12 years and previously competed at the Ulster Grand Prix, Oliver’s Mount, the Manx Grand Prix and Southern 100.

Leon Jeacock is an experienced rider who has raced at British championship level since 2007. A former winner of the Stars of Darley event, he has also been a frequent visitor to the North West 200 over the past decade as a mechanic in Michael Dunlop’s Hawk Racing squad.

Belfast’s Darren Duncan is aiming to make his debut in the Supertwin races, while German rider David Datzer – and established IRRC contender who finished as the runner-up at last year’s Macau Grand Prix – is also poised to compete at the event for the first time.