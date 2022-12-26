Looking back at the top moments and performers from a fantastic year of Irish motorcycling

After another unforgettable year of racing in Northern Ireland, and for our riders abroad, which ones stood out throughout an incredible 2022?

RIDER OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Rea may have finished third in this year’s World Superbike Championship but his performances throughout the season still marked him out as Northern Ireland’s top rider in 2022.

The six-time champion has set such incredibly high standards since his move to Kawasaki from Honda in 2015 that anything other than a world title and a win tally in double figures is viewed as a disappointment. But the 35-year-old won six races this year and claimed a total of 30 podiums from 36 starts.

The combination of newly crowned champion Alvaro Bautista and the superior outright speed of the Ducati Panigale V4R is a challenge Kawasaki must rise to during the off-season, while 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu is a very special talent on an equally competitive package in the Yamaha YZF-R1.

RACE OF THE YEAR

This year’s Southern 100 on the Isle of Man produced some epic races, including a frenetic four-way battle in the Supersport class won by Michael Dunlop.

The Ulster rider had been pushed into the shade on the opening day of the meeting at the 4.25-mile Billown course by English riders Davey Todd and Dean Harrison.

However, riding his MD Racing Yamaha, Dunlop fought back in a fierce scrap with Todd and Harrison, while Yorkshireman Jamie Coward also forced his way into contention.

The lead changed hands throughout but Dunlop edged ahead on the final lap and held on to secure his 22nd Southern 100 victory by 0.159s from Harrison, with Todd only 0.263 further back in third. Coward claimed fourth as the top six were covered by six-tenths-of-a-second in a pulsating race.

James McManus showed his promise this season

James McManus became the latest young hope from Northern Ireland to win the British Junior Supersport Championship after a memorable year for the 18-year-old.

McManus, whose father Eugene competed in the 500cc Grand Prix class with Millar Racing, wrapped up the title at the final round of the series at Brands Hatch in October with one race to spare.

The Randalstown lad finished on the rostrum nine times in 16 races and joins fellow countrymen Eunan McGlinchey and Cameron Dawson as winners of the title.

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

The cancellation of the Ulster Grand Prix this year after an £800,000 funding package fell through was a huge blow for Irish road racing.

Financial support for the Ulster GP and North West 200 to the tune of £800,000 had been sought by the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club, whose directors include Phillip McCallen. The funding was signed off by the Department of Finance and Department for the Economy but did not receive final approval by Tourism NI on ‘financial and legal grounds’.

MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Michael Dunlop impressed at the Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop took another step closer to his uncle Joey’s all-time Isle of Man TT record with two more victories around the Mountain Course in June.

Dunlop reached a magical 20th success in the opening Supersport race, when the Ballymoney man smashed his 2018 lap record to set a new benchmark of 129.475mph.

He clinched a double with another win in the second Supersport race from Peter Hickman, giving the Ulster rider 21 TT victories in total.

Dunlop is now only two wins behind John McGuinness and five behind the legendary Joey’s record of 26.

SURPRISE OF THE YEAR

Cork’s Mike Browne could barely walk after breaking both ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100, but that didn’t stop him making his mark at this year’s Isle of Man TT. Still in great pain from his injuries, the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rider lapped at 126.679mph in the Senior TT and clinched his best result of ninth in the second Supersport race in only his second appearance at the event.

With new BMW M1000RR machinery for 2023, the quiet Irishman is one to watch.