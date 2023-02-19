Loreto Kilkenny show their steel to claim record-equalling All-Ireland camogie title over St Patrick’s Maghera

Gaelic Games

The Ulster Champions played against the breeze in the first-half and were well in the game after a dozen minutes when they trailed by 0-3 to 0-1, with Carla Collins scoring from a free.

The tie turned against them shortly after, however, as Collins and Caoimhe Chambers set Blathnaid McLaughlin up for what looked like a tap-in goal. Somehow, player of the match Orla Kirwan intervened and the ball went wide.

Kilkenny quickly worked the poc out down for Julie Lennon to score, and Amy Clifford and Emma Mulhall scored three points each over the next 10 minutes to leave their team in control. Loreto drove on to lead by 0-13 to 0-1 at the break.

Hopes of a Maghera revival were snuffed out on 38 minutes as Caoimhe Keher-Murtagh ran into the centre of the Maghera defence and off-loaded for Clifford to hit the net.

Although Collins blasted home in the 44th minute, it failed to raise the Derry side and Hannah Doheny, plus subs Rachel Dowling and Niamh Houlihan, kept them on the back foot with a point each in the last quarter.

The schools could be set for a rematch at junior (Under-16) level. Maghera are already in next month’s Final while Loreto face Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig in Saturday’s Semi-Final.