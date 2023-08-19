Loughgall boss Dean Smith delighted to mark return to touchline with win at Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts 1 Loughgall 2

Loughgall boss Dean Smith celebrated his return to the touchline with another big three points.

They beat neighbours Dungannon after goals from Nathaniel Ferris and debutant Jay Boyd.

And it was doubly satisfying for Smith, who was back in the dugout after serving a suspension hanging over from last term.

He said: “It’s been a long time – too long, but we’ll not go into that too much – but it was good to be back.

“It was all about three points and winning the game today.

“Not being on the touchline has been frustrating because you see things that you want to change or you think you can affect some decisions.”

He added: “At least the hoodoo is lifted now. They were telling me after the Newry game (a 3-0 win on the opening day) that I wasn’t allowed back!”

The Villagers were on the back foot in the early stages at Stangmore Park.

Early on, Ben Gallagher dragged a shot wide when through on goal, while Kealan Dillon’s free-kick was beaten away by goalkeeper Berraat Turker.

But against the run of play, Loughgall took a 17th minute lead.

Ben Murdock played a great ball out of defence and Alberto Balde and Ferris combined, with Ferris moving inside, turning his marker and scoring.

Dungannon pushed for an equaliser in the second half and Gallagher was mightily unlucky to see his effort rebound off the post.

But then Loughgall doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

Andrew Hoey’s perfectly-weighted pass sent Boyd free and the forward, who has joined on loan from Crusaders, drove into the far corner.

Sub James Convie pulled one back after Steven Scott’s cutback ricocheted off the goalkeeper, then Convie, but it came too late.

Swifts boss Rodney McAree said: “Loughgall have had two shots and scored from both of them.

“When they scored the first goal, it’s as if we’ve just quit, which is unacceptable.

“Listen, we all have to go away from the game and assess our own individual performance.

“I changed the shape today and whether that has something to do with the outcome or not, I don’t know, but I will certainly have a look at it.

“From a players’ point of view, I hope that they go home and have a look at their performance too because overall there was large parts of it which was massively unacceptable too.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne 5, McGee 6, Curry 6, Marron 5, Hegarty 6 (Convie 70 7), Owens 6 (J Scott 32 6), Dillon 6, Moore 6, Gallagher 6 (Galvin 90 5), Devine 5 (S Scott 70 6), Lusty 5.

Subs not used: Glenny, Whiteside, Morgan.

LOUGHGALL: Turker 6, Rea 7, Murdock 7, Loughran 8, Kelly 7, Balde 6 (Boyd 46 7), Cartwright 6, Andrade 6, Hoey 7 (Brogan 78 6), Teggart 6 (Norton 68 6), Ferris 7 (Patton 78 6).

Subs not used: Devine, McAleer, Magee.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)