Loughgall boss Dean Smith urges Irish League fans to give the Championship a try

Loughgall manager Dean Smith has urged fans of Danske Bank Premiership clubs to go and watch Championship fixtures if they are allowed into stadiums at the start of next season.

While the top flight’s 2021-22 campaign will kick-off on August 28, the Championship begins on August 7, giving second-tier sides a three-week head start.

With no League football played in the Championship this season due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is much anticipation and excitement amongst the clubs about the new term and Smith would love to see supporters from Premiership teams join the party.

“Hopefully football fans will be allowed back into grounds by the time the Championship gets under way and I would say to those who follow Premiership clubs to take in a Championship game,” said Smith.

“Their season starts three weeks after ours so why not go to your local club and watch a Championship match? Like the Premiership, our division is improving year on year and I think it is going to be a really competitive League in the new season.”

Loughgall were one of the stories of the Irish Cup this term, beating Banbridge Town on penalties before causing the shock of the competition by defeating Warrenpoint Town.

In the midweek Quarter-Final at Lakeview Park, they gave double-chasing Linfield a serious challenge only to be outdone by a Shayne Lavery hat-trick in a 3-1 victory for the Blues.

“The players were really disappointed after the game which shows how far we’ve come as a group,” said Smith.

“I told our boys to hold their heads high because I thought we were excellent against a brilliant Linfield side with Shayne Lavery in fantastic form. I’m so glad we entered the competition. It was great for the club and the players.

“The boys haven’t trained much for 12 to 14 months but to put in performances like we did against Warrenpoint and Linfield in 72 hours was phenomenal. We have to build on those performances when the Championship starts.”