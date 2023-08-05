Loughgall make dream start to life in the top flight with comfortable win at Newry City

Newry City 0 Loughgall 3

Loughgall's Caolan Loughran is mobbed after scoring against Newry City

Loughgall made the perfect start to life in the Sports Direct Premiership with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newry City.

Caolan Loughran scored twice and Nathaniel Ferris beat Steven Maguire from the penalty spot.

Thomas Lockhart was dismissed in injury time for a petulant stamp on Tiernan Kelly to compound Newry's misery at the Showgrounds.

Loughgall's victory was built on more cohesive team performance than their hosts could offer, who could face a long season.