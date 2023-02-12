Loughgall’s late show helps to keep them top of Championship table

Three goals in the final 13 minutes helped Loughgall kill off Institute to stay top of the Lough 41 Championship.

The Villagers only led by one after Aaron Duke and Robbie Norton’s first-half strikes were followed by Sean McCarron’s penalty, but Duke grabbed his second from the spot before Nathaniel Ferris and Kirk McLaughlin netted late on.

That keeps them one point clear of Annagh United, who ame from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Dergview.

The visitors took the lead five minutes after half-time, but Niall McGinley and Ruairi McDonald struck to rescue the result for the hosts.

A double from Ray O’Sullivan helped Warrenpoint Town to a 4-1 win at Knockbreda.

Kealan Dillon and Jake O’Connor also struck for Barry Gray’s men, with Peter McDermott grabbing an 85th minute consolation for ‘Breda.

It looked like the home side were going to lose ground in the basement battle to Newington, who were on course for a point against Dundela only for Jake Corbett’s 90th minute winner to inflict a 3-2 defeat.

Goals from Aodhfionn Casey and Darren Stuart were cancelled out by Duns’ David McMaster and Peter McKiernan before Corbett settled things.

Harland & Wolff Welders are now just one point off the Championship’s top six after Matthew Ferguson’s second-half winner earned them a 1-0 victory over Ards at Clandeboye Park.

Paul Kee’s side, who ousted Glenavon from the Irish Cup last week, are now up to seventh in the standings, tucked in behind Ballinamallard United.

The Ferney Park men were also winners yesterday; Joshua McIlwaine grabbing both of their goals in a 2-0 triumph over Ballyclare Comrades, a result that saw the visitors drop behind the Welders into eighth spot.