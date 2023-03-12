Loughgall’s lead at Championship summit cut after loss to Dergview

Loughgall’s lead at the top of the Lough 41 Championship was reduced to five points following a shock loss to relegation battlers Dergview.

Dungannon Swifts loanee Ben Gallagher scored the only goal of the game at Lakeview Park to round off a tough week for the Villagers, whose manager Dean Smith was hit with an 11-game ban following Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Ballyclare Comrades.

Second-placed Warrenpoint Town took full advantage, beating Institute 2-1 at Milltown. Steven Ball and Adam Carroll had the hosts in control ahead of Sean McCarron’s late consolation from a free-kick.

Harland and Wolff Weldersgrabbed the east Belfast bragging rights with a dramatic 2-1 win over Dundela at Blanchflower Park.

The visitors looked to be on their way to derby victory when Ciaran Dobbin scored the only goal of the first half, but Paul Kee’s men fought back at the death.

Jonny Frazer equalised in the 88th minute, before Matthew Ferguson scored the winning goal in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Knockbreda’s home game against Ballinamallard United and Newington’s clash with Ards at Solitude were postponed following Friday’s snowfall.

Annagh United’s promotion hopes took a further blow as the Portadown club suffered their fourth League defeat on the bounce.

Ballyclare Comrades won 3-1 at the BMG Arena with Ian Fletcher, Callum Ferris and Joe Tully all scoring for Stephen Small’s side before Peter Duffin netted late on for the hosts, who remain 10 points shy of Loughgall and five behind Warrenpoint.

Ballyclare are, meanwhile, fighting to secure a spot in the top six. Two teams from the Comrades, Welders, Ards and Ballinamallard will make the cut, with just four points separating the quartet.