Loughgiel lose in All-Ireland Club Camogie Final despite battling performance as Sarsfield’s retain title

Sarsfield’s from Galway made it three wins in four seasons by retaining their AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie title in Croke Park last night with a three points’ win over a battling Loughgiel Shamrocks team.

Loughgiel recovered from a dreadful start when Siobhán McGrath cut through for the opening goal after just 33 seconds. A few minutes later they were five points down when McGrath and teenager Caoimhe Kelly added singles.

However Loughgiel fought their way back into the game with points from Róisín McCormick (two frees) and Lucia McNaughtnon.

Then a terrific individual goal from Caitrin Dobbin in the 27th minute quickly followed by two points from Annie Lynn edged the north Antrim side into a lead of two points.

There were eight minutes of injury time and the Galway champions used them to haul themselves back to parity at the change of ends, 1-6 to 1-6.

Sarsfield’s hit another purple patch at the start of the second half to go five up once more with Siobhán McGrath sending Rachel Murray in for the goal after 37 minutes.

However frees from Róisín McCormick dragged the Ulster champions back level with five minutes left, only for the McGrath sisters to find the winning scores for the Galway side.

Niamh McGrath picked up the Player of the Match with four points from midfield, Siobhan finished with 1-5, while another sister Clodagh moved to centre-half back when Maria Cooney was injured. Their dad and team manager, Michael “Hopper” McGrath, sent in yet another daughter, teenager Ciara, as a late substitute to complete a real family day out at the Dublin venue.

In the opening game of the Croke Park double-header, Clonduff dominated the AIB Intermediate club final to win by 0-12 to 1-6 with Paula O’Hagan, Sara Louise Graffin and Fionnuala Carr returning from maternity leave earlier in the season to add a second national club medal.

Graffin, scorer of three points, picked up Player of the Match while O’Hagan hit the target on six occasions including five frees.

The pair had Clonduff in a healthy 0-5 to 0-1 win coming into half-time. Kilkenny All-Ireland medallist in August Sophie O’Dwyer then caught them cold with a goal and the teams were level at the break.

However once Clonduff got their noses in front during the second half, their game management saw them home.

Loughgiel: C Dobbin (1-1), R McCormick (0-9 frees), A Lynn (0-2), L McNaughton (0-1), M McKillen (0-1)

Sarsfield’s: S McGrath (1-5, 0-5 frees), R Murray (1-0), N McGrath (0-4, 2 frees), C Kelly (0-2), K Donohue (0-1), S Corcoran (0-1), S Spellman (0-1)