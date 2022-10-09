Loyalty can be in short demand these days, so Stephen Ferguson's commitment to Loughgall is to be commended

I can remember when I was in management once receiving a call from a close friend of a player with a message that this guy would love to play for me.

A few hours earlier, I’d seen a picture of that very same player kissing and patting the badge on the jersey of his current club in front of their supporters just two days beforehand. I can well remember thinking at the time, ‘What a lousy sod’, or words to that effect.

It’s nothing new when you consider the distinct lack of loyalty which a few players — or chancers — have. For many of them, a pound sign is still their god.

So that’s why it was an absolute pleasure for me to make the journey to Loughgall last weekend to host a testimonial dinner for the club’s long-serving midfield player Stephen Ferguson.

Stephen’s career first took off when he joined Leeds United straight from school and he spent four years there before returning home to join Newry Town.

After six very enjoyable seasons, Stephen then moved on to Loughgall and I think it’s fair and proper to say it was at Lakeview Park where he really found his true football home.

Now, 11 years, 338 appearances and — whisper it quietly — 10 goals later, the 38-year-old felt the time was right to bring the curtain down on a truly memorable career and so, at the end of last season, the man from Bessbrook bade farewell to the Villagers.

However, Loughgall are a proper outfit and they don’t forget loyal clubmen who have given so much commitment, time and effort to the club, so they rewarded Stephen with his testimonial dinner which was held in the packed function room at Lakeview last Saturday night.

Players from past and present, club officials and supporters plus Stephen’s family were all there to honour the club’s former skipper and stalwart.

During the evening, I was joined on stage by Stephen, manager Dean Smith and chairman Sam Nicholson for a Q&A and it came as no surprise to hear the latter pair pay many genuine and glowing tributes to someone who is now quite rightly regarded as a true club legend.

Many players nowadays place too much emphasis and importance on just how much money they can screw their respective clubs for — winning trophies and medals would appear to be well down their priority list. Thankfully, however, there are still a considerable number who are creditable exceptions to the rule and Stephen Ferguson is one such man.

Being successful on the field of play and seeing his club win matches was always top of the list as far as he was concerned and it’s always refreshing to come across these types of players.

No wonder he spent half the night receiving and accepting the plaudits of everyone who was in attendance.

Loughgall are a club where I always feel welcome, indeed I have appeared at or hosted several functions for them over the years, and I can clearly see why Ferguson was so happy there.

Inevitably there were times and opportunities when he could have moved, but this particular combination of player and club was a marriage made in heaven.

SuperCupNI dates are set

Calling all football fans, here are some key dates to put in next year’s diary — Sunday, July 13 until Friday, July 28..

The StatSports SuperCupNI organising committee have announced that is when this globally renowned youth football tournament will take place.

Once again many young players, some of whom will quite possibly go on to become household names in the game, will arrive in the province to represent many equally famous clubs in what has to be one of Europe’s most highly respected elite football tournaments.

Chairman Victor Leonard and his trusty committee have worked tirelessly to get this massive show back on the road again after the disaster of the Covid pandemic crisis and, although 2022 was a very challenging year, it actually proved to be one of the very best yet.

Victor acknowledged that the new girls section proved to be a particularly successful introduction to the event thanks to the addition of another new age group.

This tournament provides a massive boost to the local economy with many accommodation providers fully booked for the entire duration of the event. Hospitality and retail businesses also benefited from the return of the SuperCupNI for the first time since 2019.

So great news indeed for all football fans and I for one will be eagerly awaiting the action to start.

We need finals and semi-finals to draw on replays

Is it me who is a rare boy, or is there any other human being out there who would like to see major Cup Finals, and perhaps even Semi-Finals, which end in a draw going to replays?

Currently these high-profile encounters go to extra-time and then straight to penalties if the game ends in stalemate and personally, I think that is wrong.

In my humble opinion, particularly in very important cup competitions such as the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup and BetMcLean League Cup Semi-Finals and Finals, I feel shootouts are an absolute lottery.

To decide our most prestigious knockout cup competitions at the very first time of asking by penalty kicks is not only an insult to the respective sponsors but, for me, it never truly produces a satisfactory outcome as to just who was the better team or, indeed, who really deserved to win trophy.

Don’t be giving me any of that fixture congestion malarky because I ain’t buying it.

High profile important games, particularly major Cup Finals, and the possibility of replays, should be factored into the season’s schedule at the very outset.

I’d also be pretty confident if the powers that be did a straw poll of all proper Irish League fans, they would find a fair few who absolutely hate the idea of our big Cup games being decided on penalties.

I am well aware that the best team doesn’t always win the big Cup ties — they are a one-off game on the day — but at least if it’s a draw after extra-time, please don’t insult our intelligence by reducing the whole event to a lottery by deciding it on penalties.

We are deeply indebted, and rightly so, to all our sponsors who give so much to domestic football.

We quite simply couldn’t exist without them, so surely we owe it to them as well as the players, clubs, and supporters to do what’s right and bring back replays.