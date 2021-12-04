Luke McNicholas hailed for ‘ridiculous’ saves to help Cliftonville edge past Ballymena United

Cliftonville 1-0 Ballymena United

Both agreed that home goalkeeper Luke McNicholas kept the Reds in it during a first-half controlled by the visitors ahead of Cliftonville being rewarded for lifting the tempo with a scrappy Ryan Curran finish.

The striker’s 68th minute effort — which just about made it over the line — was ultimately enough to maintain McLaughlin’s men’s place at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership and preserve a perfect run that has now yielded 12 wins from 12 at Solitude this season.

“It was hard fought,” said the Reds boss. “We had to grind it out a bit just to stay in the game.

“Ballymena were better than us for long parts of the first-half and big Luke has pulled off a couple of good saves when called upon.

“We were glad to get in at half-time and reset ourselves and, in the second-half, I thought we were brilliant. We moved the ball a lot quicker, got bodies forward and created chances — none of which we’d done in the first-half.

“I think our game had been very safe. There were a lot of safe passes and we didn’t commit too much forward and that’s not like us at all. When we got back to what we do best in the second-half, that was the difference and it turned the game in our favour.”

After Jude Winchester had snatched at an early opportunity, Ballymena looked set to take the lead when Ryan Waide teed up Kenny Kane, only for his fierce strike to be charged down by McNicholas from point-blank range.

The Sligo Rovers loanee then got just enough of a touch on the ball to turn a Leroy Millar drive behind in the aftermath of Waide seeing a shot blocked by Levi Ives.

Cliftonville emerged a different animal after the break and, after Daniel Kearns had clipped the crossbar from just inside the box, pocketed the only goal of the game when Chris Curran dinked in a delivery which Millar inadvertently touched into the path of Ryan Curran, whose left footed shot crept past Jordan Williamson.

Curran might have had a second when he rattled the woodwork from distance later on, but one goal was enough to get the Reds back to winning ways.

“Thin lines and fine margins,” was how Jeffrey saw it.

“It wasn’t so much that we didn’t take our chances — the goalkeeper’s made two ridiculous saves.

“I couldn’t have asked them to do any better. It wasn’t that we didn’t take chances or failed to capitalise when we were on top, sometimes you’ve got to give great credit to the opposition. The goalkeeper was outstanding.

“We were by far the better side in the first-half, certainly in the first 30 minutes anyway, and played really, really well but I’ve got to say the young lad, Luke McNicholas — any other day, we’re coming in 2-0 up at half-time.

“Understandably, Cliftonville came more into it in the second-half and their goal could only be described as ‘manky’. It’s a soft free-kick, ball goes into the box, the shot goes through Leroy Millar’s legs, over the line and the ball stops — and that’s the difference between the two teams. Thin lines and fine margins.”

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas 8, Ives 8, C Curran 7, R Curran 7, Lowe 7, Donnelly 6 (McDermott, 46 mins, 7), Addis 7, Gormley 6 (O’Neill, 71 mins, 6), Turner 7, Gallagher 7, Kearns 8 (Harney, 86 mins, 6). Unused subs: Dunne, McDonagh, Casey, Coates.

BALLYMENA: Williamson 7, Chapman 6, Douglas 7, Winchester 7 (Smith, 83 mins, 5), McElroy 6, Waide 6 (Redman, 69 mins, 6), McCullough 7, Kane 6, Barr 6, Keeley 7, Millar 8. Unused subs: Johnston, Henderson, Bramall, Graham, Beattie.

REFEREE: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus) 7