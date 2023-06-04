Luton’s rise to the Premier League like a Hollywood movie, says Kingsley Black

Former Luton Town star Kingsley Black says that his old club’s promotion to the Premier League is akin to a Hollywood movie script and offers hope to every club in the land.

Celebrations continue in Black’s home town of Luton after their penalty shoot-out triumph over Coventry City in the Championship Play-Off Final last weekend when the Hatters returned to the top division of English football for the first time since 1992, becoming the first side to go from the top tier to non-League and back again.

Black was a brilliant winger for his boyhood team between 1986 and 1991, winning the League Cup with Luton against Arsenal at Wembley in 1988. He was back at the iconic stadium to see Town’s modern day players deliver another famous victory.

“I was lucky enough to be at Wembley and it was a fabulous occasion,” says the ex-Northern Ireland star.

“For Luton to come out of the non-League and reach the Premier League is like a film narrative, isn’t it? If someone told you, you’d find it hard to believe.

“It’s wonderful for the club, the town and the supporters who have backed the team in darker days and seen them rise to the higher echelons of English football now.

“Obviously from a financial point, it is amazing because we are trying to get a new ground in the centre of town. Whether that accelerates now we shall see but it can’t be negative in any way because the finances for making it to the Premier League will help the club going forward.

“I don’t think anyone, certainly a few years ago, thought this sort of thing was possible, not just for Luton Town but in football generally, that a club could move through the Leagues quite rapidly.

“It gives all football clubs hope. If you think of a team like Wrexham achieving League status, they must look at Luton Town and think, ‘If they can do it, why can’t we?’. A lot of clubs will feel that way and it gives hope to them as well as what it means for us and the town.”