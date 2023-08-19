Lyndon Kane deserved to break Coleraine and Larne’s scoreless tie, believes Oran Kearney

Coleraine 0 Larne 0

Oran Kearney believes Lyndon Kane would have been a worthy match-winner in Coleraine’s goalless draw with Larne.

The Bannsiders ace cracked the woodwork with a blistering drive in the second-half of a contest that saw the visitors dominate possession and the hosts absorb rafts of pressure.

“A great strike from Lyndon,” enthused boss Kearney.

“It typified what I thought was a wonderful performance from him. I actually thought it was going in and when it came back off the post, I could barely believe it.

“I think it would have been just desserts for a fine performance in that match.

“It was a tough game, but we couldn’t question anything about the way the players performed. They gave us everything and I was proud of that.”

Opposite number Tiernan Lynch — who had defender Levi Ives sent off late on — was equally full of praise for his charges.

“There were things in this performance that we did particularly well and some others that we didn’t and which need a bit of work,” he mused.

“But the big positive was that gives us two clean sheets on the bounce, and I had asked the boys to get back to the defensive efficiency we showed last season.

“It’s very early days and we will be taking it one game at a time. But we have made a solid start.”

Larne were first to threaten after seven minutes, when Lee Bonis drew a save from Gareth Deane. Coleraine responded five minutes later but Conor McKendry’s crisply struck effort went over the bar.

The Bannsiders were coming more into the game and, on 19 minutes, McKendry’s cross was picked up by Lee Lynch, who turned quickly and fired a shot across Rohan Ferguson, but it roared over the top.

The visitors continued to dominate possession, and Coleraine were mostly on the back foot — apart from a Davy McDaid effort which he scuffed past the post before Ferguson was called upon to snuff out the danger from a McKendry cross.

On 40 minutes, Bonis broke down the right and tried to pick out Joe Thomson with a sweeping cross, but Deane again distinguished himself by clutching it to his chest.

Larne began the second-half with a flourish when sub Thomas Maguire fired a shot on the run from 20 yards inches wide.

Moments later, Coleraine showed they were still up for it when a flying header from Aaron Jarvis skidded past Ferguson’s post.

Maguire was centre stage again when his cross-cum-shot bounced off the top of the bar to safety and then, four minutes later, Andy Ryan’s effort ricocheted off Graham Kelly for a corner.

Larne were knocking on the Coleraine door but it was at the other end where the breakthrough nearly came when Kane’s long-range effort cannoned off the base of the post.

Lynch’s troops continued to huff and puff without ever looking likely to blow the house down and, when Ives picked up a second booking for dragging McKendry to the ground, a point apiece always looked the most likely outcome.

COLERAINE: Deane 7, Kane 8, Kelly 7, D Jarvis 6 (Cole 27 6), McKendry 6, O’Mahony 6, A Jarvis 6, Lynch 7, Scott 6, McDaid (McCrudden 76 6), Mitchell 6 (McLaughlin 76 6).

LARNE: Ferguson 6, Want 7 (Omar 50 6), Farquhar 7, Ives 6, Cosgrove 6 (Maguire 46 6), Gordon 6, Millar 6, Thompson 7 (Kearns 80 6), Glynn 6, Bonis 6 (O’Neill 80 6), Ryan 6 (Westendorf 88 6).

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 6