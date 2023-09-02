Malone and Rainey play out a thrilling draw at Gibson Park

A battling Malone came from behind to end up levelling their contest with Rainey Old Boys with both sides ending up together on 22 points apiece at Gibson Park.

The result placed Malone top of Division One’s Group B with one more round of games to come before the table-toppers face a play-off against the Group A winners for the Stevenson Shield.

Rainey, with their pack quickly in control in the early exchanges, were 14-0 up after just nine minutes. Former Ulster squad prop Tommy O’Hagan powering through off a maul before centre Jonah Hastings got on the end of a loose Malone pass to run in from distance. Scott McLean converted both touchdowns.

But Malone clawed their way back into the contest before half-time when lock Jordan Magner’s try was converted by Matty Rae to cut Rainey’s lead in half.

Following some scrappy play on the resumption, Rae kicked a penalty to make it 14-10 to the visitors though McLean replied around the hour mark to keep Rainey seven in front.

The game looked up for the hosts when Rae was wide with another penalty shot and then Daniel O’Neil surged over the Malone line from a powerful maul.

McLean, though, missed the extras which meant Rainey now led 22-10. Two yellow cards for the Magherafelt club reduced them to 13 which was an open invitation for Malone to respond.

Centre Nathan Burns’ score was converted by Rae and then in the closing minutes with Rainey back to 14, Stuart Doddington took a tap penalty and got over. However, with the scores level, Rae was wide with the tricky enough kick to claim the win.

At Eaton Park, and also in Group B, Ballymena snared their first win when managing to see off City of Armagh by 20-17.

Rodger McBurney and Connor Smith scored the Braidmen’s tries while Armagh managed to outscore them in touchdowns banking efforts from Alex Johnston, David Agnew and Neil Faloon.

In Group A, Ulster League title holders Ballynahinch are now looking odds-on to win the section after dismissing Queen’s University 24-5 and claiming another bonus point victory.

Hinch led 17-0 at half-time courtesy of Josh Hanlon, Aaron Cairns and Callum Irvine tries with just the one conversion from the boot of Conor Rankin.

The hosts had to wait until after the hour mark for bonus point try which was scored by Matthew Booth and converted by Rankin.

In the other group game, Dungannon were 31-20 winners over Banbridge who have now lost both their league games.

Bann’s scorers included Matthew Shirlow and James Canning.

In Division Two, Instonians – with former Exeter and Ulster centre Ian Whitten making his debut – simply annihilated Bangor 77-7 as they ran in 11 tries at Shaws Bridge.

Bevan Prinsloo, David Whitten and Simon McMaster all scored braces while out-half Ritchie McMaster converted all 11 scores for a haul of 22 points.

Omagh shaded affairs over Belfast Harlequins 22-20, James McKinney and Luke Graham registering tries for Quins.