Malone’s Matt McClean left in disbelief as US Mid-Amateur glory clinches place at next year’s Masters and US Open

Malone’s Matt McClean sensationally ended his major drought when he held off a late fightback from Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley to win the 36-hole US Mid-Amateur Championship final 3&1 and clinch dream starts in the Masters and the US Open next year.

Two-up through the first 18 holes on Friday, the Belfast optometrist (29) raced 5-up with just six holes to play with a brilliant display of golf at Erin Hills in Wisconsin before Foley fought back to two down with three to play before falling on the 17th.

“Yeah, fantastic,” McClean said, revealing he feared the worst when Foley birdied the 13th, 14th and 15th to cut his lead to just 2-up. “Sort of probably hasn’t sunk in just yet. It’s been a very long week, but I’m sure once we sort of sit down this evening, it’ll sort of sink in a wee bit more, but yeah, it’s unbelievable really.

“It was tough. I think the birdie on 12 that I made (to go 5-up with six to play) felt like it was sort of a big hole, and then the shot he hit into 13 was unbelievable. 14, he played perfect; 15, he played perfect. Then he hit one straight down the pin on 16, as well, and I thought, it’s going to be another one.

“So it was hard to sort of hang in there, but I didn’t really do a huge amount wrong, so I just sort of felt if I kept on doing what I was doing, hopefully he wouldn’t birdie the last six holes against me. That was the plan, and thankfully it sort of just worked out in the end there.”

McClean will receive the traditional invitation to the Masters at Augusta National from April 6-9 and the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 15–18.

“I think it probably hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” McClean said. “It’s going to take a wee bit of time, I think there’s going to be a good few Irish players in it next year, so can’t wait to sort of get an invite to join it."