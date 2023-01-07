Manager Darren Gleeson will take positives from Antrim’s plucky Walsh Cup defeat to Dublin

Antrim found the going tough in yesterday’s Walsh Cup clash with Dublin but still managed to turn in a plucky performance that yielded 2-22 in response to their hosts’ 3-26.

For Antrim manager Darren Gleeson, this was an opportunity to assess several players who have been on the brink of his side and from this perspective the game fulfilled a useful purpose.

It was the more experienced campaigners who caught the eye, though, with James McNaughton helping himself to five points, while Niall McKenna grabbed an early goal that helped to keep the Saffrons in contention.

With 59 minutes gone, the sides were deadlocked at 2-20 each, but it was Dublin who produced a strong finish to chalk up a victory which could see them prove a force in the competition.

In the Conor McGurk Cup, two games were played yesterday with Donegal overwhelming Monaghan by 3-31 to 0-8 in a one-sided tie at Convoy, while Ulster University overcame a gallant Fermanagh side by 1-21 to 2-15 at Jordanstown where the home side revealed some promising talent.

Fermanagh, who overcame Cavan by 3-11 to 0-11 in mid-week, had been hoping to land a second victory but the students produced a strong finish to come out on top.