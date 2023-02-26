Mark Donnelly victorious in first round of Northern Ireland Forest Rally Challenge

Mark Donnelly made it two wins in the space of six days by leading the field home on yesterday’s Samsonas Fivemiletown Rally — the opening round of the Northern Ireland Forest Rally Challenge.

Donnelly secured victory by 1.7 seconds alongside Stephen O’Hanlon to add it to the success they enjoyed on the Killarney Forestry Rally the previous Sunday in their Ford Fiesta R5. Prior to the beginning of this season, the pair’s last success in the sport stretched back to 2017.

A blistering start for 31-year-old Donnelly was halted by a spin and then a stall on the third stage before he lost further ground to an overshoot on stage four — the morning loop’s final timed run.

That helped to bunch the event’s top seeds right up and meant an initially cautious Vivian Hamill sat just three tenths of a second in arrears of Donnelly aboard his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, with Niall Mimnagh a further half-a-second off first position at the controls of another Ford Fiesta R5.

The afternoon’s action was much closer and despite beginning the deciding test with a 0.1 second buffer, a rapid time through the final 2.24-miles of ‘Doon 2’ was enough to hand the win to Donnelly.

“We had a big push on the final stage and had a couple of moments along the way,” said Donnelly. “It was a bit messy — but I was hoping at the end our time would be fast enough to take the win.”

The race for the runner-up spot was also decided over the closing miles of the Omagh Motor Club meeting, with Mimnagh managing to leapfrog Hamill courtesy of his first scratch time of the day. It meant that after 26 flat-out miles, the difference between the pair stood at nine tenths of a second.

Conor McCourt survived a potentially day-ending issue with the gearbox on his Ford Fiesta Rally2 to deny former Fivemiletown Rally winner Niall McCullagh fourth overall, while any hopes sixth-placed Ryan Caldwell had of challenging for silverware were dashed when he punctured on stage four.

In the two-wheel-drive category, meanwhile, Marty McCormack survived clipping a chicane in his historic-spec Ford Escort Mk2 to triumph from Alan Smyth’s modern equivalent by 4.7 seconds.

Top 10 finishers: 1 Mark Donnelly/Stephen O’Hanlon (Ford Fiesta R5) 26m 34.5s; 2 Gareth Mimnagh/J Barry McCarney (Ford Fiesta R5) +1.7s; 3 Vivian Hamill/Andrew Grennan (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5); 4 Conor McCourt/Caolan McKenna (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 5 Niall McCullagh/Ryan McCloskey (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 6 Ryan Caldwell/Shane Byrne (Skoda Fabia R5); 7 David Condell/Michael Coady (Ford Fiesta R5); 8 Derek Mackarel/Emmet Sherry (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9); 9 Stephen Dickson/Dermot McCafferty (Ford Fiesta R5); 10 Paul Britton/Peter Ward (Subaru Impreza N16).