Mark Tumilty delighted as Ireland finish European campaign on a high

Ireland produced a super first half, controlling possession and netting two strong goals via O’Dea and Johnny McKee.

But Poland stormed back into contention in the third quarter with Wojciech Rutkowksi and Jacek Kurowski netting either side of a Shane O’Donoghue effort, making it 3-2 with 15 minutes left.

In a wide open final quarter, it was O’Dea who settled matters when he swatted in with three minutes to go.

Hockey’s old adage to “always win your last game” was achieved to cap an encouraging week in which Mark Tumilty handed out seven new caps and landed the primary goal of a World Cup qualifier ticket.

All the while, the side rolled with the punches with two players ruled out a week before travelling and a further two — Luke Madeley and Jamie Carr — spending the entire week in quarantine under Polish regulations following a close contact case on their flight.

In the circumstances, it gave coach Tumilty plenty of food for thought despite the disappointment of Friday’s Semi-Final defeat to Scotland.

“I thought some of our hockey was excellent; guys definitely delivered,” he said. “When I reviewed the Scotland Semi-Final, we did deliver at times but not for long enough so this was nice and positive.

“Things were definitely challenging with Covid at times; it is great learning for the squad. Twenty bad minutes against Scotland cost us greatly; if we had played in that phase like we did today, it would have been a completely different outcome.

“We can’t afford to have that at any level and we need to take that and make sure we change that.”