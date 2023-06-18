Marty McHugh stresses it’s one game at a time as Old Bleach show why they’re Irish Cup kings

Morris Kirkwood of Old Bleach bowls during the win over Dunbarton in the Irish Cup

Holders Old Bleach yesterday sent out a chilling message to suggest they have no intentions of surrendering the Irish Bowling Association Connected Health Irish Cup following a thrilling win over Dunbarton at Randalstown.

In a repeat of last season’s final, which the Bleach Boys won by only four shots, it was no surprise that this third-round encounter was an equally tense, hard-fought tie with the home team striding home on a 12 shots margin.

It’s turning out to be quite a season for the County Antrim side, although they will argue that no one is becoming carried away by their impressive run of form.

Not only do they sit proudly at the top of the PGL Division One table at the half-way stage of the season, but Old Bleach are now in the last eight of the game’s top knockout trophy – they will have home advantage over Ballymena on July 22.

First up is a PGL Senior Cup second round tie away at Mossley in midweek before they face what could be an explosive home encounter against Belmont next weekend.

“It may be boring, but we take one game at a time,” said Old Bleach’s Ireland international Marty McHugh. “We’ve been motoring along nicely in the League and, we’ve now had two big wins in the IBA Cup as we defeated Cookstown in the previous round.

“We knew it was always going to be a tight affair against Dunbarton as they are a top team. They held a single figure lead for the first half, but we managed to get in front and held on at the finish.

“We now have a bit of a break before the quarter-final, but we have a number of big League games looming, plus involvement in the PGL Cup. There is a long way to go, so no one will be getting above their station.”

Old Bleach won on three rinks, with Stephen Kirkwood producing a superb performance to beat Barry Browne (18-11), his first defeat since moving from Whitehead in the summer.

Robert Kirkwood and McHugh also chipped in with vital victories against Alan Paul (22-16) and Jack Moffett (20-15).

But Dunbarton were always in contention due to Conor McCartan’s excellent 24-18 success against Neil Mulholland.

Meanwhile, Salisbury came so close to a landmark home win against Crumlin. In fact, to took an extra end to separate the teams at the finish with the Dubliners running out five shot winners.

Even though Crumlin won on three rinks, courtesy of Shane Leonard, Stephen Millane and Ian Darcy, Gerard McGleave produced an outstanding performance to defeat Richard Leonard 30-14.

IRISH BOWLING ASSOCIATION CONNECTED HEALTH IRISH CUP THIRD ROUND

BALLYMENA 85 DONAGHADEE 67 Rink 1: N Robinson 27 C Dorman 19 Rink 2: A Duncan 24 C Gaw 17 Rink 3: J Baker 11 R Humphreys 17 Rink 4: S Coleman 23 D Ball 14

SALISBURY 83 CRUMLIN 88 (after tie end) Rink 1: T Crawford 25 S Leonard 27 Rink 2: G McGleave 30 R Leonard 14 Rink 3: P McCafferty 11 S Millane 24 Rink 4: B Power 17 I Darcy 23

BALLYMONEY 77 BELMONT 68 Rink 1: B McAlary 23 S Bennett 9 Rink 2: B Smyth 11 S Martin 24 Rink 3: A Tennant 14 R Barr 16 Rink 4: W McCaw 29 M Foster 19

LARNE 77 ARDS 63 Rink 1: M Petticrew 15 W Angus 21 Rink 2: A McLean 17 G McKee 10 Rink 3: A Murphy 17 M Caughey 19 Rink 4: D McRandal 28 D Erskine 13

PORTRUSH 105 SYDENHAM 66 Rink 1: E Curran 23 G McKee 17 Rink 2: G McCloy 29 T McClean 17 Rink 3: R Allen 27 L Carson 20 Rink 4: B Moffett 26 S McDonald 12

BANGOR 82 CYM 62 Rink 1: M Crawford 23 M Brown 19 Rink 2: M Shannon 21 G Pierpoint 16 Rink 3: G Scott 17 I Wilson 15 Rink 4: K Taylor 26 K McCarthy 12

LIMAVADY 97 NICS 63 Rink 1: R McMullan 19 A Weir 22 Rink 2: A Rankin 39 C Childs 8 Rink 3: R Brown 18 F Murdock 12 Rink 4: J Rankin 21 S Bailie 22

OLD BLEACH 78 DUNBARTON 66 Rink 1: R Kirkwood 22 A Paul 16 Rink 2: N Mulholland 18 C McCartan 24 Rink 3: S Kirkwood 18 B Browne 11 Rink 4: M McHugh 20 J Moffett 15 IBA INTERMEDIATE CUP THIRD ROUND

CLIFTONVILLE 71 ULSTER TRANSPORT 85 Rink 1: E McKenna 15 J Shannon 24 Rink 2: G Robinson 19 M Devlin 28 Rink 3: G McTasney 16 D McCartney 17 Rink 4: P Neeson 21 M Trew 16

KILREA 79 COLERAINE B 82 Rink 1: I Smyth 21 J Logan 19 Rink 2: K McNamee 22 K McGrath 12 Rink 3: D McCann 22 D Reilly 19 Rink 4: S O’Neill 14 N Vauls 32

OLD BLEACH B 73 DUNBARTON B 87 Rink 1: T Rainey 19 S Breen 22 Rink 2: R McCune 7 S Trainor 32 Rink 3: N McNally 22 O Breen 20 Rink 4: D Elliott 25 M Adamson 13

PICKIE 98 ANNALONG 53 Rink 1: Richard Irwin 22 J Newell 13 Rink 2: D Kennedy 24 N Gordon 11 Rink 3: Ryan Irwin 22 J Stevenson 16 Rink 4: N Belch 30 J McConnell 13

CRUMLIN B 83 BESSBROOK 71 Rink 1: R Toner 13 M Tyrell 19 Rink 2: F Woods 33 D Paul 4 Rink 3: L Burn 18 N Macken 22 Rink 4: J Leonard 19 D Carroll 25

LIMAVADY B 86 BALLYWALTER 80 Rink 1: S Clyde 29 R Shaw 20 Rink 2: W Elder 16 A Davidson 23 Rink 3: S Martin 23 D Palmer 14 Rink 4: M Cunning 18 K Massey 23

NORTH DOWN 72 CASTLEROCK 69 Rink 1: P McMeekin 9 G Kerr 20 Rink 2: J McMeekin 33 V Callaghan 7 Rink 3: S Bewley 11 W Kerr 21 Rink 4: N Swindle 19 P Kirk 21

LARNE B 64 FALLS 88 Rink 1: T Liddle 13 G Doherty 26 Rink 2: A McCord 15 M Leckey 27 Rink 3: L King 15 P McEwan 20 Rink 4: P McRandal 21 G McGetterick 15 IBA JUNIOR CUP THIRD ROUND

CULRATHAIN 65 BALLYMENA B 79 Rink 1: J Camac 18 R Torrington 19 Rink 2: W Calvin 19 T Hill 13 Rink 3: V Hunter 8 D McCullough 35 Rink 4: A Carson 20 F Gilchrist 12

BELMONT C 76 COMBER 56 Rink 1: D McCullough 21 T Harvey 17 Rink 2: D Hamilton 13 M Livings 13 Rink 3: A Ferguson 19 D Boal 14 Rink 4: S Swift 23 B Orr 12

DONAGHADEE B 69 ANTRIM LAWN 71 Rink 1: D Williamson 14 R Walker 19 Rink 2: C Williamson 12 T Evans 21 Rink 3: T Smyth 22 M Tweed 18 Rink 4: T Thompson 21 R McCullough 13

BLACKROCK B 84 FORTH RIVER 60 Rink 1: S Burn 20 B Anderson 11 Rink 2: A Murphy 19 R Lynn 17 Rink 3: J Long 20 S Toy 17 Rink 4: R Ramsay 25 C Burns 15

NEWCASTLE B 108 PICKIE 51 Rink 1: J Cummings 20 N Henderson 13 Rink 2: I McKeown 24 R McAteer 15 Rink 3: D Scarlett 32 J McCoy 14 Rink 4: A McHugh 32 R Nesbitt 9

SHAFTESBURY 57 BALMORAL 122 Rink 1: F Simpson 12 S Smyth 36 Rink 2: D McConkey 14 M Sproule 21 Rink 3: M Taggart 16 D Nixon 35 Rink 4: J Hinds 15 C Craig 30

ULSTER TRANSPORT B 60 EWARTS B 81 Rink 1: B May 16 D Smith 20 Rink 2: R Trew 11 A Bailie 24 Rink 3: J McAdams 19 T Holland 18 Rink 4: B Beveridge 14 R Mawhinney 19 NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS DIVISION ONE

OLD BLEACH 91 (7) LARNE 54 (0) Rink 1: N Mulholland 28 A McLean 14 Rink 2: S Kirkwood 19 M Petticrew 15 Rink 3: M McHugh 25 M Murphy 12 Rink 4: R Kirkwood 19 P Robinson 13 NIPGL DIVISION TWO

BALLYWALTER 81 (2) ULSTER TRANSPORT 86 (5) Rink 1: K Massey 23 D McCartney 18 Rink 2: G Dorrian 16 J Shannon 23 Rink 3: D Palmer 23 M Devlin 21 Rink 4: A Davidson 19 M Trew 24 NIPGL DIVISION THREE

CI-KNOCK 85 (6) WILLOWFIELD 71 (1) Rink 1: C Campbell 25 W Brennan 17 Rink 2: J Wilson 20 J Millar 18 Rink 3: P Reynolds 16 K Cockcroft 24 Rink 4: D McCluskey 24 J Moore 12

ARDS B 74 (5) PSNI 61 (2) Rink 1: R Dunbar 21 A Meaney 9 Rink 2: N Morrison 20 P Franks 21 Rink 3: D Savage 12 J Davey 16 Rink 4: G Rodgers 21 K McGarry 15

DOWNPATRICK 70 (6) WILLOWFIELD 69 (1) Rink 1: N Brown 12 J Millar 21 Rink 2: L Higgins 18 W Brennan 16 Rink 3: K McMullan 19 W Cockcroft 13 Rink 4: D McCann 21 J Moore 19

BALMORAL 104 (7) PSNI 56 (0) Rink 1: C Craig 28 J Davey 13 Rink 2: A Harrison 24 K Davey 11 Rink 3: M Albert 21 P Franks 14 Rink 4: S Smyth 31 A Meaney 18

BALLYMENA B 76 (1) PICKIE B 82 (6) Rink 1: R Torrington 33 J McCoy 14 Rink 2: T Hill 11 N Henderson 25 Rink 3: F Gilchrist 14 R Nesbitt 21 Rink 4: D McCullough 18 R McAteer 22

ARDS B 87 (6) FORTH RIVER 73 (1) Rink 1: N Morrison 18 C Burns 15 Rink 2: D Savage 14 G McClenaghan 31 Rink 3: P Thompson 22 R Lynn 14 Rink 4: G Rodgers 33 B Anderson 13 NIPGL DIVISION FIVE

FORTH RIVER B 38 (2) WILLOWFIELD B 50 (4) Rink 1: P Scott 18 K Cockcroft 9 Rink 2: R McFarlane 15 D Hamilton 12 Rink 3: R Cosgrove 5 J Graham 29 NIBA STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS DIVISION ONE

CARRICKFERGUS 63 (1) LURGAN 85 (6) Rink 1: B Nicholl 7 J Gilliland 23 Rink 2: D Mullan 19 A Roberts 22 Rink 3: J Campbell 22 R Cregan 18 Rink 4: C Mullan 15 S McCombes 22

WHITEHEAD 87 (6) CURRAN 75 (1) Rink 1: S Moran 25 I Gingles 22 Rink 2: J Caldwell 17 R Gingles 11 Rink 3: D Hill 26 R Robinson 17 Rink 4: C Todd 19 G Falconer 25

LURGAN 68 (1) BANBRIDGE 85 (6) Rink 1: S McCombes 14 G Blakely 27 Rink 2: J Gilliland 13 P Cromie 18 Rink 3: R Cregan 21 K Blakely 23 Rink 4: A Roberts 20 J Kelly 17 NIBA DIVISION TWO

BANBRIDGE B 70 (2) BETS 84 (5) Rink 1: W Stinson 22 P Canning 13 Rink 2: D Pedan 23 A Neill 12 Rink 3: J Major 16 R Beattie 24 Rink 4: B McArdle 9 S Curran 35

PORTADOWN 52 (1) MARKETHILL 85 (6) Rink 1: N Orr 10 A Cassells 17 Rink 2: W Martin 20 R Hunter 14 Rink 3: E McCartney 12 J Beattie 31 Rink 4: D Malcomson 10 S McCall 23 RATHFRILAND 62 (1.5) WHITEHEAD B 79 (5.5) Rink 1: J Niblock 16 J Crooks 15 Rink 2: D Blakely 11 J Burns sen 15 Rink 3: H Malcomson 13 B Connor 27 Rink 4: J Dobbin 22 M Crooks 22 NIBA DIVISION THREE A

1ST BALLYMACARRETT 53 (2) HOLYWOOD 63 (5) Rink 1: D Cameron 9 P Getty 22 Rink 2: R Scott 13 T Roberts 16 Rink 3: J Warnock 17 T Gordon 14 Rink 4: B McIlnea 14 p Douglas 11

WARRENPOINT 70 (2) DROMORE 78 (5) Rink 1: K Tohill 22 D Graham 21 Rink 2: S Gibney 16 R Malcomson 18 Rink 3: J McGuigan 14 N Shaw 24 Rink 4: E McLoughlin 18 A Malcomson 15

DIVIS 120 (7) LISNAGARVEY B 39 (0) Rink 1: I Cullen 29 S McDowell 9 Rink 2: S Lagan 36 C Corry 9 Rink 3: W Ward 20 A McIroy 18 Rink 4: L Wright 35 B Hobson 3 NIBA DIVISION THREE B

LONDONDERRY PARK 76 (6.5) MUSGRAVE 42 (0.5) Rink 1: J Marshall jnr 17 F Agnew 12 Rink 2: W Sweetlove 20 B Bunting 12 Rink 3: J Marshall 12 L Long 12 Rink 4: G Kearney 27 G Barry 6 NIBA SENIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS

BANGOR 80 WHITEHEAD 45 Rink 1: M Crawford 23 J Caldwell 5 Rink 2: K Taylor 14 S Wallace 10 Rink 3: G Scott 23 S Moran 14 Rink 4: M Shannon 20 C Todd 16

DONAGHADEE 83 LURGAN 59 Rink 1: C Dorman 17 R Cregan 17 Rink 2: R Humphreys 23 S McCombes 15 Rink 3: D Ball 21 J Gilliland 14 Rink 4: C Gaw 22 A Roberts 13 NIPBA PREMIER DIVISION

COOKSTOWN 114 (7) LETTERKENNY 55 (0) Rink 1: D McElroy 23 D Bonner 15 Rink 2: C Hogg 31 C O’Kane 16 Rink 3: S Jeffers 24 W McGeehan 11 Rink 4: M Wilson 36 C Mabon 13