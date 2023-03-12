Matthew Humphreys eager to shine as he eyes Ireland debut in Bangladesh

Tom Mayes of the Northern Knights has been called up to the Ireland squad — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

There was no one more surprised than Matthew Humphreys when he got the call from Ireland chairman of selectors Andrew White to tell him he would be spending the next seven weeks in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The 20-year-old Lisburn bowler may be the only uncapped player who left yesterday for Dhaka but he is travelling as the specialist slow left-armer to a country where spin reigns supreme.

In this month’s three-match one-day international series against England, Bangladesh spinners took 17 of their 24 wickets so there must be a great chance of Humphreys making his one-day international debut on Saturday, the first of Ireland’s seven games across all three formats, culminating in their fourth Test match which starts in the Bangladesh capital on April 4.

It was at the Ireland Under-19 World Cup in January last year where Humphreys first came to prominence, and a promising first season with Northern Knights has resulted in a whirlwind 13 months, propelling him into the international arena.

“I have been around all the under-age squads, played a bit of Ireland Under-15s and 17s, but my first experience of high-level cricket was the U19 World Cup in West Indies, my first big tour,” says Humphreys. “It was pretty awesome being away and training at those grounds and playing against that calibre of players.

“The Knights has been great, a good stepping stone, and as well as getting called up for net bowling with the Ireland squad last summer, I have been training with Nathan (Horwitz, Ireland’s spin bowling coach) last winter.”

So the clues were there that Humphreys was on the selectors’ radar, confirmed by head coach Heinrich Malan after the tour squads were announced.

“We have been crying out for a left-arm slow bowler from a skillset point of view. We also took into account he was the go-to guy at the U19 World Cup where he bowled in every phase, showed that he’s a competitor and showed he can take wickets,” says Malan.

“Hopefully he gets some game time at some stage, but with the T20 World Cup next year being in the West Indies and America, he has shown those sort of surfaces are going to assist that sort of skillset.”

It was only three years ago that Humphreys changed his style to become an orthodox slow left-arm bowler.

“I had a back problem during the summer when bowling leg spin at 16 so I decided to try something else and it has gone well. It was about that time I moved to Lisburn — I’d been in and out of the team at Instonians (where he had been since he was eight) — and saw more opportunity there,” he says.

That proved another good move, helping the Wallace Park side to their shock Premier League win last season, although he managed to fit in multi-day games for the Ireland Academy side which played England U19s (“I took a five-for,” he says modestly) and a rain-affected match in Arundel, where he bowled only five overs.

“That was my first experience of red-ball cricket but I’m a big fan and it’s my favourite format. I like working out batsmen over a period of time,” he adds.

Maybe, a Test match debut will not be such a surprise.

North Down opening bowler Tom Mayes joined Humphreys as an uncapped player on the plane.

The South African Irish passport holder, who played eight times for Northern Knights last year, replaces Barry McCarthy who needs knee surgery and Mayes will stay on as replacement for Craig Young, who is still undergoing rehab, in the T20 squad.

After his late call-up, Mayes said: “I’m just super grateful and honoured to be part of the tour and I’m really looking forward to joining the lads and getting stuck in.”

Mayes gets his chance because not only were McCarthy and Young ruled out but Conor Olphert is unavailable due to his studies and David Delany, although available for this tour, is heading to Australia so could not commit to the High Performance programme afterwards and “in the interests of long-term development has been overlooked for now”.