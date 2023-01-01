Matthew Shevlin has become one of the Premiership’s top strikers, says Coleraine team-mate Stephen Lowry

Matthew Shevlin has been a regular on the scoresheet for Coleraine

Stephen Lowry believes Coleraine hotshot Matthew Shevlin is developing into one of the top strikers in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The 26-year-old, formerly with Ballymena United and Linfield, is the player that can dent Linfield’s impeccable form in tomorrow’s showdown at Windsor Park, according to Bannsiders midfielder Lowry.

Both teams approach the game in encouraging shape. David Healy’s boys are unbeaten domestically in 13 outings since losing at home to Larne on October 22, while Coleraine haven’t lost in seven.

Lowry believes the predatory instincts of Shevlin will give his team the edge.

“Matthew has been outstanding,” he says.

“He has really come on this season; his all-round game has improved greatly. At the same time, his job is putting the ball in the back of the net and he’s been doing that regularly.

“Any team challenging at the top needs to have a striker who is hitting 20 or 25 goals and Matthew is well on the way — he’s a big, big player for us.

“He’s had a consistent run of games in the team and he’s benefited from that. First and foremost, he’s there on merit, he always puts he work in.

“But he has a manager in Oran Kearney who trusts him. Matthew knows now he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet, it’s always nice to have that bit of backing and trust from your manager that perhaps he didn’t have previously.

“He’s now reaping the rewards working under Oran. But we’ll need another big performance from him everyone else if we are going to get anything at Windsor Park.”

The game will also be a dress rehearsal for the BetMcLean Cup Final further down the track on Sunday, March 12.

“It’s a massive for both clubs,” adds Lowry.

“Linfield are in great form at the minute, they have been quite formidable. We’ve also been in good form, so it’s the two in-form teams in the League going head-to-head. It should be a good occasion.

“We’ll be going there to get a result.”

Lowry reckons Coleraine’s success has been built on the team’s defensive record.

“We had a rocky patch earlier in the campaign,” he explains. “When you hit those patches, you do question yourself and wonder when you can play out of it.

“There was no secret solution, the players upped their work rate and became hard to beat. A great deal of credit must go to our back four and our goalkeeper.

“When you keep clean sheets, it makes everything that little bit easier. You know if you can put the ball in the net, there is every chance of nicking a win.

“Keeping clean sheets is a good starting pad. Big Stevie O’Donnell has been excellent at the back, he’s a really leading on the pitch. We’ll need him on Monday to show all his qualities.”

Former Linfield man Lowry knew it was folly to write off the Blues’ chances of claiming the League title for the fifth successive time when they hit a wobble earlier in the season.

“I think they were down to seventh place at one time and their chances appeared doomed,” adds Lowry. “Only a fool would write off Linfield at any time.

“They are Champions for a reason. They’ve come back in true Linfield tradition and got themselves into a good position again.

“They are now putting teams around them under pressure. They must be given full credit because it’s easier said than done when you talk about going on an unbeaten run.

“The players have all mucked in and they have ground out a lot of results. They are probably the most in-form team in the League at the minute, but we’ll go there in the knowledge that the teams are evenly enough matched.

“They will also be wary of the threats that we possess as well. We have a settled team and we have been solid all over the pitch. We’ve won a lot of games in recent weeks by two goals without conceding — I would certainly take that again.”