Mayo relishing All-Ireland Quarter-Final test against Dublin, says Paddy Durcan

When Paddy Durcan leads Mayo out in their All-Ireland Quarter-Final against Dublin at Croke Park today, he can expect a ripple of support from Ulster.

Having made his debut in the Mayo colours eight years ago, Durcan is now one of the most experienced members of the side having further honed his skills as a member of the University of Ulster Jordanstown side a few years ago.

He will require all his commitment and expertise as he bids to steer Mayo into the All-Ireland Semi-Finals at the expense of a Dublin side that still nurtures a rampant desire for success.

In tandem with players such as Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy and Cillian O’Connor, Durcan helps to form the backbone of a Mayo team that have already won the Allianz League title and enhanced their reputation in the All-Ireland series to date.

It was a one-point win over Galway that hoisted Mayo into the limelight but there is no doubt that they face their toughest test today

Durcan is focused on taking Mayo into the All-Ireland Final.

“We have had our disappointments in the past but we have to put those behind us. This is a huge game for us against the Dubs and we will have to give it everything. Maybe Dublin are not quite as strong as they were but they will be difficult opponents,” states Durcan.

Mayo’s stunning victory over Galway has ignited the belief that they can now go further but Dublin showed in overpowering Sligo that they have their sights fixed on recapturing ‘Sam’.

In Brian Fenton and James McCarthy they have one of the best midfield partnerships on the island, Con O’Callaghan is very much on song in their attack, Michael Fitzsimons marshals an efficient defence and Stephen Cluxton is as sharp as ever between the posts.

Yet Mayo’s hunger to reach the Semi-Finals is such that they will leave no stone unturned.