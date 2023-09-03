Mayobridge must be at best to beat Kilcoo in Down series, says Stephen Poacher

Mayobridge manager Stephen Poacher does not have to dig deep to express the enormity of the challenge that his side will face against Kilcoo in the Down Senior Football Championship on Sunday.

“Kilcoo have been involved in two of the last three All-Ireland Club Finals and I think that says all there is to say about them,” states Poacher. “They are a side renowned for their pace and work rate and we know we will have to be at our very best if we are to have any chance of winning.”

Poacher obtained his latest insight into Kilcoo’s efficiency when he took in their game against Carryduff and is aware that they have the capacity to build on that performance.

The Kilcoo side may have undergone minor alterations but nonetheless contain a plethora of familiar faces with Niall Kane, Miceal Rooney, the Johnston brothers, the Branagan clan and Ceilum Doherty among those still soldiering at the coal face.

“Obviously there is considerable experience in this Kilcoo side and they are well accustomed to Championship battles. They never know when they are beaten and that’s why we have to hit the ground running and maintain our effort right to the finish,” adds Poacher.

Mayobridge, meanwhile, will look to Charlie Smyth, Shane Annett and Conor Fitzpatrick to stoke their fire in a match that could have a big bearing on the Championship.

The trio have gained experience with Down and will help to underpin Mayo’s challenge in what should prove a lively contest.

Also on Sunday, Longstone will face Glenn while Ballyholland will go face-to-face with Saval.

Glenn overcame Saval last weekend in a match that was marred by a turbulent finish but they will relish their meeting with a Longstone side that is looking particularly sharp just now.

Declan Carville and Jack McCartan are in fine form for Glenn and could possibly set the template for victory.

Longstone just managed to get the better of Castlewellan in a penalty shoot-out last weekend and will be hoping to achieve a win in regulation time.

Saval are still smarting from that defeat by Glenn and it will take a big effort if they are to overcome Ballyholland.

Ballyholland were also on the receiving end of a defeat last weekend against Loughinisland and will be keen to make up what they see as lost ground.

In Joe Murphy, Seamus Loughran and Jack Murtagh they have players capable of making a big impact but Saval will carry a ferocious hunger into the game.