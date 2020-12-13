McDermott thrilled to see star man Plum make long awaited return from injury as Glentoran hit Carrick for six

Hrvoje Plum jumps for joy after netting in the win over Carrick Rangers

It's not often a hat-trick hero is upstaged, but even Robbie McDaid joined in the applause when Hrvoje Plum made an early exit in yesterday's demolition of Carrick Rangers at The Oval.

The Croatian midfielder was making his first appearance in a Glentoran jersey since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in January.

Even though McDaid and Jay Donnelly had delighted the 500 lucky ticket-holders in the stands by scoring early on, Plum lifted the roof when he marked his return by heading a third which earned him a standing ovation from the Glens' faithful.

If the first half was one-sided, it was total Glentoran domination after the restart.

McDaid went on to complete his treble before Ruaidhri Donnelly plundered his very first goal for the east Belfast side since moving from Cliftonville in January.

When manager Mick McDermott decided Plum deserved a rest with 20 minutes remaining, everyone in the ground, including his team-mates, showed their appreciation.

"Hrvoje gives us something different because he's creative and attack-minded," beamed McDermott.

"When he's in the team, it allows Dale Gorman to get up the pitch further. It was good to get him in because he's been on the bench for the past few weeks and, because of different things, we couldn't get him on.

"It was a special moment for him (when he scored) and I think it showed what it meant to the rest of the team because they all made a point of congratulating him.

"The fans love him. Hrvoje won us some big games last season before the injury.

"This performance has been coming for some time, we showed great commitment from the goalkeeper right through the team. I thought everyone did well, even the subs.

"The quality of some of the goals was outstanding and the fact that Hrvoje got on the scoresheet along with Ruaidhri for his first goal made it a good day all round."

McDaid headed the opener on 17 minutes, powering home an inviting cross from skipper Marcus Kane.

The impressive Gorman was the architect of the second five minutes later, which was powered home by the head of Jay Donnelly at the back post.

But the biggest cheer of the day, two minutes before the break, was reserved for Plum, who roared forward to meet a McDaid cross and his header looped over a stranded Aaron Hogg.

And the goals just kept coming.

Gorman supplied the corner on 70 minutes which was met by McDaid at the near post.

Then, eight minutes before the end, Jamie McDonagh's cross was somehow smuggled across the face of goal by Ruaidhri Donnelly - who replaced his brother Jay - for McDaid to tap in.

In the very last minute, another Gorman corner managed to find the lurking Donnelly and he almost embarrassingly had to flick the ball over the line.

Rangers boss Niall Currie admitted his team didn't perform all over the park.

"There is no hiding place after a performance like that," he moaned.

"Some people told me lately we're like a basketball team because of our height at the back, but there is no point in having an overload of 6ft 4in guys in our box when they win nothing in the air.

"I delegate people to pick up players and they didn't do it. We looked like conceding any time Glentoran got into a wide area or got a set-piece.

"It was just awful from start to finish. The goals were a disaster. The guy (McDaid) got in between our two centre-backs for a free header for the first one which set the trend. For the second, there was a player (Donnelly) free at the back stick. There was too much ball watching and not enough people marking inside the box.

"We were extremely poor in every department, but it's up to me to fix these problems and I'll fix them."