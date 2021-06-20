McGeeney hoping for a bit of familiarity in Division One as McNulty hails Armagh progress​​​

If Armagh manager Kieran ‘Geezer’ McGeeney sees his fervent sporting wish granted then his team will be competing in a more familiar eight-team Division One of the Allianz Football League next term with half of those sides coming from Ulster.

Given the difficulties that football has encountered both on and off the pitch over recent months, the province’s current representation in the top table testifies to the spirit, resilience and commitment of Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan and Armagh, all of whom clearly relish the prospect of dining there in 2022.

And among those delighted to see Armagh reinstated in the top bracket for 2022 is Justin McNulty, McGeeney’s former defensive partner in the Orchard side that won the county’s only All-Ireland title to date in 2002.

McNulty was a keen observer as Armagh charted an impressive course through the League and is now hopeful that they can make an impact in the Ulster Championship.

“The way in which the side retained its place in Division One has been impressive and now the Ulster Championship has to be their primary focus,” stresses McNulty. “I think they can throw off the shackles and cut loose. While I don’t think for a minute that they will take Antrim for granted in their opening game, I believe that the confidence and momentum they have gained lately will stand to them.

“Having said that, Enda McGinley and Stephen O’Neill have taken Antrim up into Division Three, a target the side has been pursuing in recent years, and now that they have got there they will be absolutely fired up for the Championship.”

But while McNulty expects Armagh to impress in the provincial flagship competition, he is in no doubt that Tyrone and Donegal will be the frontrunners in the title race, although he believes that Derry’s recent form suggests that they could yet have a say in the destination of the Anglo-Celt Cup.

“Derry have certainly turned on the style in the League which puts them in good heart for the Championship. They have got players back in their side who were absent and Rory Gallagher has got them going well,” insists McNulty.

The explosive scoring feats of Shane McGuigan have played a big part in sustaining Derry’s buoyancy since the start of the League and McNulty is convinced if he carries this form into the Championship, then it could prove a huge bonus for the Oak Leaf side.

But it’s the power, tradition and resolve of Donegal and Tyrone that persuade McNulty they could be the teams to watch in the final analysis.

And he compares their survival in Division One to Cavan’s quite spectacular fall from grace.

The Breffni County stunned the GAA world by winning their first Ulster title since 1997 last year but after recent weeks now find themselves relegated to Division Four.

“It’s a big comedown for Cavan, they are now at the bottom of the pile and they certainly face into a very tough contest against Tyrone in the Ulster Quarter-Final. They will really need to be on their toes for that one,” insists McNulty.

With Down having sealed promotion to Division Two with that win over Laois last Saturday, McNulty expects Paddy Tally to have his troops even more fired up for the visit of Donegal in the Ulster Championship preliminary round tie next Sunday.

“Down will want to make the most of playing at home while Donegal are keen to make amends for their Championship slip-up,” adds McNulty.