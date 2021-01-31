McLaughlin issues warning to interested sides that McMenamin is only available for the right price

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin last night warned clubs interested in signing Conor McMenamin that they'll have to pay "top price" to secure his services.

The winger will find himself the subject of a transfer tug of war throughout today as Glentoran and Larne attempt to beat the clock before the January window closes at midnight.

The Reds do not want to sell the 25-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Crusaders and Derry City in recent weeks, and McLaughlin insists he will remain at Solitude unless a considerable offer is made.

"If anyone wants to sign him, they need to meet the value of the club," he said.

"If they don't, then the player stays - it's no different to anywhere else around the world.

"He'd be a big loss to us. He's got a bit of brilliance and a bit of magic and if anybody wants to sign him, they have to pay top price because he's a top player and if that doesn't happen before the window closes then the player stays."

It is believed Larne and Glentoran were last night locked in a battle for the Downpatrick man's signature after he told Cliftonville he wanted full-time football and asked the club to facilitate a move.

Larne had made a 'take it or leave it' offer with the Glens yet to make their move, prompting the possibility of a last-minute scramble today with the transfer window set to close at midnight.

When a transfer was first mooted earlier this month, Cliftonville wanted a player swap rather than a transfer fee for McMenamin, who scored twice against Linfield during the week.

The possibility of Johnny McMurray moving from Larne to Solitude was considered, but was left dead in the water after the striker opted to stay at Inver Park until the summer at least.

The Reds were also keen on Glentoran striker Paul O'Neill, who is close friends with fellow Under-21 international Aaron Donnelly, the defender who recently signed a new deal at Solitude.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Barry Coffey yesterday moved on loan from Celtic to Cliftonville for the rest of the season, while Paddy McLaughlin also swooped to sign Daniel Kearns from Linfield.

The 29-year-old is McLaughlin's sixth signing of a busy window, having already recruited Aaron McCarey, Rory Hale, Eoin Taggart and Kris Lowe.

Still in north Belfast, Crusaders defender Rodney Brown will not sign a contract extension at Seaview and is expected to leave at the end of the season, with a return to Coleraine thought to be likely.