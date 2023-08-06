Meirion Evans wants more of same after taking lead of Cork International Rally

​Meirion Evans takes a slender 6.8 second cushion over Callum Devine into the Sunday leg of the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally, the penultimate round of the Irish Tarmac Championship.

Knowing he requires a win to be in the title mix ahead of the Ulster Rally (August 17-18), Evans needed only two Saturday stages to shoot to the top of the leaderboard with team-mate Jonathan Jackson.

His gamble of running a hard Michelin compound on his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 paid off on the first loop’s second test as he turned a four-second deficit into a 5.3 second lead over the 10.5-miles of ‘Ballynoe’.

A nervy second loop allowed Devine — victorious on the previous three Irish Tarmac Championship fixtures in an identical Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 — to move to within nine-tenths of a second of Evans.

However, as conditions improved after lunch, so too did the Welshman’s times; he cleared both ‘Curraglass’ and ‘Inch’ fastest to pull out an 11-second lead with just two more stages remaining.

Some ground was surrendered to his rivals on the closing two speed tests due to inclement weather but, all in all, Evans — who is on course to add Cork to his Ulster and Galway Rally successes — was happy with his work.

“It has been a good day for us; we found a nice rhythm early and we stuck with it,” he explained. “A bit of rain on the penultimate stage of the day caught us out but I’m really looking forward to tomorrow when we will just continue to do what we have been doing and trust in the process.”

For his part, Devine was struggling to find a rhythm that he was happy with which, in turn, meant he could not commit to his pace notes. However, if he can hold on to his current position it means he will have less pressure heading into the final rounds in a fortnight’s time with Noel O’Sullivan.

Holding third place overnight is defending Tarmac champion Josh Moffett who elected to start the event in the newer Hyundai i20 Rally2 his older brother Sam has been using in recent months.

His growing confidence at the wheel of the Korean machine was reflected in his times, although he did admit he was “very lucky” to escape a fifth-gear moment on stage five after touching grass.

Blackpool-based driver James Ford had a strong opening day and occupies fourth overall in his Citroen C3 Rally2 after capitalising on the early set-up issues that was hampering Ryan Loughran’s Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Jonathan Greer is sixth despite reporting a few nervous moments that included his Citroen getting away from him on a right-hander on Saturday’s penultimate stage.

All based to east of Rathcormac town, crews face a further seven special stages today with the first scheduled to start at 10.10am. The overall winners will cross the finish ramp around 4.15pm.