The January additions of Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell have underlined Michael Beale’s ability in the transfer market — © SNS Group via Getty Images

The idea of finishing any campaign on a relative whimper is a concept anathema to Rangers supporters. If this season sees the Ibrox trophy room strangely bereft of shiny goblets, the ramifications of last week’s commanding Old Firm victory provide enough encouragement that 2023/24 is going to become a genuine hustle for silverware between Glasgow’s giants.