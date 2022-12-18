Michael Conlan has shown he has the power for another crack at world title dream

Michael Conlan can look forward to big things once again after impressing against Karim Guerfi at the SSE Arena last weekend.

I had been expecting Guerfi to give Conlan rounds as he is by no means a bad fighter, one who’s reasonably tough and had been bossing Jordan Gill before getting knocked out.

Still, I expected Mick to win the fight well, although I didn’t think it would be over as quickly as the first round.

He has now come through two fights just below world level since the Leigh Wood defeat and should be looking to push on now against one of the featherweight champions.

The nature of last week’s victory was also quite important as he proved he has power. We all know how highly skilled he is as a fighter and he would rank as one of the most skilled I’ve seen in terms of what he can do, but there were always questions about his power when he got down to the weight as by all accounts he was knocking people over in the gym.

That suggested he could crack with a bit of extra weight on him, but last Saturday was an example of what he can do when he plants the feet and lets his shots go.

The rematch with Wood is a fight that immediately jumps out, but then the Nottingham man will be looking elsewhere and aiming to get a unification shot having just been elevated with Leo Santa Cruz vacating due to his inability to make weight (why are fighters elevated and not made to earn their titles in the ring?).

There appear to be other options with Luis Alberto Lopez’s win over Josh Warrington for the IBF title putting the Mexican in the frame as he and Conlan are both promoted by Top Rank.

But that is for another day and should Mick get another shot at Wood, he will have a lot of confidence despite the loss in March. He seems to have exorcised some demons that may have been present as despite it being a great fight to watch, the way he was taken out in the final round can leave doubts. The two wins since will have put them to bed.

His ambition has always been to become a world champion and even though he had that setback in March, in time he may look back at that night and feel it was a blessing in disguise.

There was a good win for Sean McComb over Zsolt Osadan as he claimed the WBO Euro light-welterweight title.

Ranking titles get criticism but this belt will give Sean a spot inside the top 15 with the WBO and after a defence or two he may crack the top 10. Anything can happen then in terms of a shot at a world title, so this win will give him an opportunity to get among the names.

Josh Warrington’s career on brink

Josh Warrington lost his IBF featherweight title to Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez in Leeds last weekend, but the outcome was certainly not a shock.

We knew that Lopez could fight and having talked to some people, the consensus was that it was a tough fight to call.

When you have away fighters who aren’t household names, many people assume it’s going to be an easy night for an established name like Josh Warrington, but it’s not the case when you have an awkward style and Lopez had that on top of a good punch and in the end, I felt he was a worthy winner.

Josh has received a lot of criticism once again due to his use of the head, but I don’t remember the same criticism when we fought despite my head being up like a bap afterwards!

The use of his head is something he’s always seemed to get away with, but that is beginning to change. He bulls forward with the head and seems to disguise it quite well, but if you are getting away with it then boxing is a case of win at all costs so good luck to him.

I’d imagine that Lopez and many others including the media are now starting to draw attention to it, so it seems referees are beginning to notice.

Outside of this, it wasn’t a good performance from Josh and there may be a sense that he’s at the same stage where I was when we fought - just on the downward slope as he’s been at a high level for such a long time, but it’s hard to stay there.

I’m not saying this is the end for him, but this is going to be difficult for him to bounce back from although should Mick Conlan be unable to get a world title fight next, perhaps that could be made as it would be a monster fight.

Teofimo Lopez failed to impress

Teofimo Lopez was very disappointing against Sandor Martin and a little fortunate to get the nod on a split decision.

Along with Kiko Martinez and Kerman Lejarraga, Spanish boxing has never been in a healthier place as far as I can remember and it could have been better again as I felt Martin had done enough to win last weekend.

It was a close fight and as Lopez was the bigger name and the home fighter, he seemed to be getting the closer rounds, which I always feel is wrong as a fight should be scored on what happens and that alone. Yet he was knocked down by a light punching light-welterweight and although he was a killer as a lightweight, I think other light-welterweights such as Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will look at that performance and have few concerns.

Inoue can move up for more glory

It was no surprise to see Naoya Inoue become the undisputed bantamweight champion on Tuesday when he took Paul Butler’s WBO title to complete the set.

Like most, I was expecting this to be over in a couple of rounds but it seemed Butler’s objective was to stay in the fight rather than win it and this made it difficult for Inoue to make a dent until he went through the gears in the 11th round.

He is a vicious fighter so Paul can be proud he stayed in the fight for so long, but Inoue was never concerned and put on a bit of a show.

‘The Monster’ is now a three-weight champion and there is a suggestion he now moves up to super-bantamweight. Having stood beside him, he wouldn’t look out of place in that division as he’s not a small guy.

A fight with Stephen Fulton would be huge but I’m not sure he’d be the favourite this time as Fulton would be the bigger man and is also a good fighter, yet Inoue has done everything at bantamweight and maybe now is the time to set new targets. He is a man who you don’t fight unless you’re made to.

Terence Crawford a special talent

Terence Crawford is right at the top of the sport and he proved it again with his sixth-round KO of David Avanesyan last weekend.

Nobody expected Avanesyan to win but sometimes a good performance is enough to put your name out there against a marquee name, but this was easy for Crawford and that’s more to do with his own quality rather than anything else.

The knockout was textbook with a shoulder block followed by an uppercut and left hook. The biomechanics were perfect and as perfect a knockout as you’ll see in terms of technical ability and how it was set up.