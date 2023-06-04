Michael Conlan: I was somewhere else in world title loss and can’t explain why

In the moments before departing his dressing room at the SSE Arena ahead of his quest for world featherweight honours against Luis Alberto Lopez, Michael Conlan knew something wasn’t right.

Sometimes a less than perfect training camp can leave a nagging sense that all of the boxes that needed to be ticked weren’t, but that wasn’t the case.

The Belfast man had a disrupted build-up to his first crack at a world title against Leigh Wood last year due to a bout of Covid-19, but there was nothing of the sort in preparation for Lopez.

Everything had gone as planned but as he went through his final preparations in the warm-up, something was off.

The Belfast man still can’t put his finger on what it was or why he deviated from the game plan he and Adam Booth had devised: to box, not brawl.

“I didn’t perform,” he admitted. “That wasn’t anywhere near the type of performance I put on. I just didn’t feel like I was myself in there at all.

“I can’t complain as the training camp was perfect. The preparation was really good and unlike the (Leigh) Wood one where I had Covid before, there was nothing this time. I was flying, everything went well, but on the night everything just went out the window and I went blank.

“Things I never do in any fight like going to have a firefight with a guy you shouldn’t be doing it with and have much better boxing ability than... it was a weird one. My head wasn’t right and things didn’t feel right when I was warming up. I don’t know what it was, I can’t put my finger on it.

“I felt off and that there was something up. I didn’t know what it was — I just wasn’t myself and it showed.”

Conlan had a good start to the fight but it was all playing out on the Mexican’s terms.

Standing and having a war was what the champion wanted as he was right at home, eventually getting to the challenger in the third who did well to remain upright but was taking heavy shots and far too many for his coach’s liking.

The towel came in when Conlan was dropped with a short, chopping uppercut that signalled the end of his challenge and he has admitted there are some big decisions to make in terms of his future in the sport.

But there was no criticism of his coach whose decision to put an end to the fight before a count could be administered is one the former world amateur champion had no qualms with, revealing that Booth was minded to stop the fight before the knockdown as he knew that something was off with his fighter.

“It wasn’t even the knockdown or how I was,” he said of his coach’s decision to launch the towel.

“Adam knew I wasn’t doing anything we’d planned to do. I wasn’t following any type of game plan and he said to be in the round before, ‘Listen, I’m going to stop this if you don’t wise up and start doing what you’re meant to be doing’.

“Adam asked if I was okay and I said, ‘Yeah’, but really I was somewhere else.

“For some reason — and I don’t know why — it was the first time in my whole career I’ve felt that way. I was just off and can’t explain why.

“It wasn’t preparation or any issues like that as I’d done everything I needed to do. Unfortunately, things went wrong on the night.

“I didn’t follow the game plan and things went wrong on the night and I lost.”