Michael Conlan: I’ll see my career as a failure if I don’t fulfil world title dream

Michael Conlan is striving to clinch a world title at the second attempt after late agony against Leigh Wood — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Michael Conlan is convinced that May 27 at the SSE Arena is his date with destiny, to join the select band of Irish world champions — and any consideration of defeat is chilling.

The Belfast man suffered a shocking last-round knockout loss to Leigh Wood last March when challenging for the WBA featherweight title. Now it’s the IBF belt on the line and champion Luis Alberto Lopez is a harder test of his skills.

Ahead on all the cards at the time of the stoppage, he was left devastated but the 31-year-old insists the experience has only made him stronger ahead of a night he and brother Jamie are staging with their Conlan Boxing company. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

“It’s a very proud moment for Jamie, me and the whole family — to be headlining in a world title fight and putting on the bill as well in Belfast, it couldn’t be any better. I love this city, it’s one of the best in the world and there’s no better place for me to win a world title,” said Conlan.

“Winning a world title has been my dream since I walked through the doors of a gym. Of course as an amateur you’re always thinking about one day going to the Olympics but the professional game was always in your face, those were the guys you were watching every week because the Olympics is only every four years.

“I’ve put my life into this sport, I turned professional to be a world champion and if I don’t win a world title than I’ll consider my career a failure.

“The last three Irish world champions have all won the IBF title and I’d like to think that I can make it four. It’s been a long time coming and I know this is going to be a very tough fight so I’m just staying in the moment, focusing on my preparation rather than getting distracted by just what could be if I win. Of course I know how big this is and it could go down in Irish boxing history but I can’t dwell on that.”

Mexican Lopez (29) has already shown that he has the tenacity and power to mix it with anyone in the featherweight division and stunned Josh Warrington’s fans when taking the IBF belt from the Leeds hero in December.

It was a hard-paced, all-action scrap for 12 rounds and while Conlan will no doubt seek to make it a great deal less dramatic, the Belfast man knows this has the ingredients to be a pulsating duel for the SSE Arena fans.

“This has the potential to really spark because of the clash of styles and I suppose with my history it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year contender,” said Conlan, whose battle with former champion Wood had such an honour bestowed upon it in 2022.

“I would say this is a bigger challenge than Wood because this guy has won the world title away from home and beaten some good fighters along the way and I think his ring IQ is better than Wood. Credit to Wood, he is very tough and beat me, but his ring IQ isn’t great and my mind hasn’t changed on that.

“Lopez is the better boxer and would beat Wood I’m sure. The experience of last year is going to help me a lot. I believe I’m a better fighter because of it and I will react better in the heat of battle.”

As for a rematch with Wood should he dethrone Lopez, Conlan isn’t ruling it out but is not convinced their paths will cross again.

The Nottingham man lost his WBA title to Mauricio Lara last month after being stopped in the seventh round.

“After he won last year, Wood could have had an immediate rematch and got double the money he received for fighting Lara but he turned it down despite saying he would give me the rematch,” added Conlan.

“So we’ll see. I’ve moved on but if it made sense then I’d put my ego aside and face him.”