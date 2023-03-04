Michael Conlan on the verge of sealing world title dream fight in Belfast against Luis Lopez

Michael Conlan looks set to headline a blockbuster Belfast show in a world title fight on May 27, which will include Padraig McCrory in a world super-middleweight title eliminator.

Conlan is close to sealing a deal to challenge IBF featherweight champion Mexican Luis Lopez at the SSE Arena and an agreement could even be reached by the end of the week while unbeaten McCrory, ranked four by the WBA, has secured a battle with sixth-ranked Yamaguchi Falcao. Even if the Conlan fight fell through, it is understood that Conlan Boxing would go ahead with McCrory-Falcao.

It is understood that talks are at a very advanced stage and that Conlan is on the cusp of being handed his dream opportunity of fighting for a world title in his home city.

Lopez has already shown his quality and character by going to Leeds and taking the IBF belt off local hero Josh Warrington in December and the 29-year-old has no concern about putting his title on the line in Belfast.

The show is expected to be shown by BT Sport and the undercard would also feature Belfast super-featherweight Anthony Cacace as well as unbeaten Derry man Conor Coyle, whose manager Jody Caligure guides the career of Brazilian Falcao, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics.

The triple hitter of big fights would make it the most exciting show to come to Belfast for a number of years and for 34-year-old McCrory a golden opportunity to continue his fairytale run by defeating Falcao and guarantee a world title shot.

Manager Jamie Conlan commented: “This is a massive opportunity for Pody and it’s rightly seen as a 50-50 fight but we’re so confident we’ve already had talks with the champion about a fight if he wins this one. It’s not a final eliminator but we still believe it will be enough to get a world title fight.

“This is the kind of fight that is genuinely life-changing. It has been an incredible journey and now he is one fight away from doing what every fighter dreams about and that’s fight for a world title.

“We will do all we can to make sure that Pody has the best chance of winning and even this week I’m taking him to London for a week’s training and sparring, he’ll do some work in Adam Booth’s gym.”

McCrory pulled off a fine victory in Germany last October, picking up the IBO light-heavyweight title but he has always been a natural super-middle and Conlan is confident he has the tools to overcome Falcao.

“It has been a joy working with Pody, walking along the journey he has been on. He’s a guy who is up in the morning doing the school run, training then doing his work as a personal trainer and then back to the gym.

“He has grabbed every opportunity and he’s the kind of guy you want to see do well. Obviously, for this one he will have to change things because this is a whole new level.”