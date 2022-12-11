Michael Conlan stops Karim Guerfi in just 154 seconds

Boxing

If ever there was a way to sign off on a year in style, Michael Conlan produced it at a raucous SSE Arena on Saturday night as he took five-time European champion Karim Guerfi apart in just 154 seconds.

Although he has been quite strangely regarded in some quarters as a man who lack power, Conlan landed a left hand not dissimilar to the one that had Leigh Wood down in the opening round of their meeting in March and the Belfast man would dearly love another crack at the Nottingham man, or any of the 126lb belt holders, for a St Patrick's Day spectacular back in his home city.

In the build-up to the fight, Conlan outlined he had been working on fighting as a southpaw and on his power - it wasn't a bluff as that work paid off in spades as he dismantled a man who has had previous for upsetting the odds on the road.

In a fight where both knew that defeat would leave them in a very difficult place in terms of world title ambitions, there was no margin for error and Conlan was not in a mood for leaving anything to chance, proving his class and ruthless streak to make it back-to-back wins since his crushing defeat to Wood.

"I knew I was hurting him fro the start," Conlan told his fans who danced and sang to 'Merry Christmas Everyone' in the aftermath.

"I want to fight for a world title back here on St Patrick's Day in front of this crowd. But now I want to enjoy Christmas with my family as I love Christmas."

Conlan walked to the ring to a medley of tracks, culminating with 'You're a Superstar' - a favourite for those in Belfast who enjoy shuffling their feet on a Saturday night and there is no better mover than the former world amateur champion.

Perhaps that was a statement of intent as he wasn't here to be cautious as was the case against Miugel Marriaga, but to dazzle, and dazzle he did.

As the fighters came together for their final instructions, referee Steve Gray's final words were 'let's get it on' - a nod to the passing of legendary official Mills Lane who passed away this week.

And from the off both settled into what most expected to be a pattern with Conlan feinting as a southpaw, probing and shooting the left hand to the body.

Guerfi was perhaps a little thrown by the puzzle in front as he looked to find a way he could get inside and find a home for his pwn left hook that had proven to be such a weapon in the past, but it was clear from the opening seconds this was not going to be his night.

Those early body shots saw Conlan find his range and he began to settle and grow in confidence as the seconds passed, crouching and firing meaty lefts.

But it was a left that exploded onto the jaw of the Frenchman that did the damage, his eyes in orbit as his body swayed and fell backwards onto the ropes, the Belfast man sensing blood and exploding with a flurry of countless lefts and rights that buckled and eventfully forced the visitor down.

Although Guerfi rose, his legs betrayed him as he stumbled almost drunkenly into the corner. If Steve Gray was going to give him the benefit of the doubt when he rose, there was no prospect of it now as the fight was immediately waved and the end was greeted with raucous celebrations inside the arena.

The victory will see Conlan march onwards and that potential seconds crack at a world title with the featherweight division beginning to open up.

Whether it's Wood or any of the other champions is for another day as after a year that opened with heartbreak for Conlan, he can now look ahead with real optimism that the best days lie ahead.