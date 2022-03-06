Michael Conlan v Leigh Wood: Belfast boxer explains how vivid dream has already given him taste of world title success

Michael Conlan says he has already felt the sensation of victory as he prepares to challenge WBA world featherweight champion Leigh Wood this Saturday night in Nottingham.

The Belfast man goes into the lion’s den against Wood, who is riding high on the back of a huge upset victory over Can Xu last summer when he lifted the WBA belt. Victory for either man would lead to money-spinning bouts with Leo Santa Cruz and Josh Warrington.

Conlan insists that he could not be in better shape for the biggest night of his professional career so far and while he admits there will be “some tough moments”, he has no doubt about joining a select band of Belfast boxers who have become world champion.

“Winning would literally mean the world to me. This has been a journey of 23 years in boxing. It has always been one of my goals to become world champion,” said Conlan

“It’s all I have been thinking about and visualising — so much so that the other night I woke up at 4am and it felt so real that I was celebrating the win over Wood. So, I know the feeling of victory and now it’s a case of putting it all into action.

“This isn’t just about me. Winning this world title is about my dad, my brother and my whole family — leaving a legacy. I won’t say it will be the icing on the cake because I believe it can kick off many more big nights, it’s a part of my journey.”

Conlan has carved out a perfect record having turned professional after the pain of being robbed of a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, while also proving to be marketable on both sides of the Atlantic. This Saturday night he expects to be bringing huge support into the champion’s home town as he reaches for glory.

Based in London with top coach Adam Booth, Conlan will have spent eight weeks away from his family, honing his skills for a golden opportunity to become world champion.

“The work has been very tough but I made it easy because of the motivation I have, pushing through the hard sessions because I know what is dangling in front of me. The title is there and I have to grab it,” added Conlan.

“The sparring I’ve had has been really good — Anto Cacace was over and that was great work because he’s quite similar to Wood with his long levers. The camp has been fantastic — I’ve even been sparring light-welterweights and welterweights.

“I know that Wood is a very good fighter — he has a good boxing brain and power. He has everything to be a good fighter so for me it’s about taking those strengths away from him and I think I’ve shown throughout my career that I’m very good at that.”