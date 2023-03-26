Michael Conlan will earn world title the hard way with win over Luis Alberto Lopez

What a night it will be at the SSE Arena on May 27 when Michael Conlan challenges Luis Alberto Lopez for the IBF featherweight title.

For the first time in a few years, world title boxing is back in the city and although there have been some big cards in the interim, this really does have the feel of a huge night with other really exciting fights on the card involving Anthony Cacace and Padraig McCrory.

The main event is a genuinely great fight. There are occasions where people get world titles the easy way with a vacant belt on the line, but Mick will have truly earned his world title if he can manage to beat this guy.

Lopez has a couple of losses in his career, but they are some time ago and he has improved a lot. He’s still relatively young and is a very good fighter.

He jumps in from different angles, punches hard, has a solid chin and has won away from home in a hostile environment when he beat Josh Warrington in Leeds to become champion before Christmas, so coming to Belfast won’t spook him.

I don’t want to contradict myself, but the flip side is that home advantage will be good for Mick as it will help him and I can vouch for that as I was in a similar situation when I won my first world title against Kiko Martinez.

Kiko came to me because, in Belfast, we are able to generate such a fan base that helps brings money and TV to the table, whereas others may not be in such a privileged position.

The pressure for me was different as the guy I was fighting, I’d already beaten for the European title so the pressure came from people expecting me to do it again as I had beaten Kiko once already.

This will be different for Mick as although he would love to win the title at home, he’s in against a very good fighter and at 31, I would think he’d have thought he may have already won a world title by this stage. He is certainly not on the slide but when I was hitting this age, it’s when I started to dip and although it’s not the end of the road if he were to lose this, he still needs to get his hands on a title quickly as it will be difficult to rebuild as time waits for no-one. Since the defeat to Leigh Wood, Mick has enjoyed some big nights at home against Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi, but this is big-time boxing he is bringing back to the city.

It’s a really hard fight to call but what I will say is that Mick will have earned his win and I’m backing him to do the job.

I’m also very happy this is being picked up by BT Sport as I get the chance to work a Belfast fight week which is always special. I’ve never experienced a really big fight week in the city apart from my own, so I’m buzzing to see the other side of it.

I hope Joshua gets back to his best

The heavyweight division is all the better for Anthony Joshua so I hope he can impress against Jermaine Franklin next weekend and get back on track.

It’s surprising they have struggled to sell out the O2 Arena in London for this because although AJ has lost a couple of fights and his star has dimmed a little, he remains a big name and is someone who I imagine gets hounded when he walks down the street.

AJ is a big, handsome fella with muscles on top of muscles, but I suspect a lot of the people who love him aren’t necessarily boxing fans and perhaps now, many have started to fall away.

AJ at his best should go through someone like Franklin, but I feel there are still some issues he has to resolve, not so much the Usyk defeats as they came against an incredible fighter, but the Andy Ruiz defeat as there still seems to be a bit of a hangover from that.

Going out to train in the United States with Derrick James is a good move for him as he is in a great environment with top fighters around him - something I think he should have done a while ago

I get a sense that before, he could just do what he wanted in camp with a lot of ‘yes men’ around him, but I can’t see that being the case now in Texas with the likes of Errol Spence around him as he won’t be the top dog in the gym and will feed off the other top fighters around him.

A big win should put him right back in the frame for big fights against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and yes, Usyk should he show enough improvements down the line.

I really just want to see him going back to being a brute and forget about getting up on his toes and boxing. AJ was always about brute force and ignorance and if he gets back to that, then he knocks most of them out.

Isaac Dogboe has world of opportunity

My old sparring partner, Isaac Dogboe takes on former Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez for the vacant WBO featherweight title in Tulsa next Saturday and this is a fight I would expect Mick Conlan, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Mauricio Lara and others in the division will be keeping a close eye on.

There have been a few champions throughout history that have lost their debut and although Ramirez is not yet a champion, he has all the attributes to become one.

Dogboe is still relatively young but has been around a long time and has been in a number of wars. I really like Isaac and remember sparring him when he was just 18 or 19, he was a ball of aggression with explosive power.

He has been a world champion and I would love to see him do it again as I have a lot of respect for him and his dad, but this will be a really hard fight for him and I just think Ramirez will have too much.

Jason Quigley can get back on track

Jason Quigley returns to the ring at the National Stadium in Dublin next weekend after a long layoff following his world title defeat to Demetrius Andrade.

The Stadium is the only purpose-built boxing venue in the world and a nice venue, but while it’s great he is back for his first fight in Ireland as a pro, I would hope his team will be aiming to push him on soon after.

There was a lot of hype about Jason when he turned over as a pro and signed with Golden Boy, but if I were him, I’d be keen to appear on either the Conlan or Katie Taylor bill after this to get some big exposure and ensure he doesn’t slip under the radar.

Felix Cash is one to watch

Felix Cash gets his chance to claim the European middleweight title on the AJ-Franklin undercard when he challenges Matteo Signani.

Italians always have a good standing with the EBU but rarely push onto world level, but he is clearly a good fighter.

Cash is someone I would compare to Action Man as he has an unbelievable physique that almost looks like it’s been cut from marble, but can fight too, so hopefully, he can do the job and push towards a world title.