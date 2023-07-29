Michael Dunlop comes home to complete a superb five-race clean sweep on his return to Race of Legends

Michael Dunlop led from the off to win the Open Superbike race

Michael Dunlop treats fans to a show of tricks in celebration after winning at the Race of Legends

Michael Dunlop underscored his status as the king of Armoy after the home hero won the ‘Race of Legends’ showpiece for a record 10th time.

The Ballymoney man’s victory in the finale also wrapped up a five-timer, with Dunlop unbeaten in every race he started.

His haul of wins included doubles in the Superbike and Supersport races and victory in the Supertwin event.

Dunlop missed the Co Antrim meeting in 2022 after withdrawing following a dispute with the organisers, but he announced his return in style.

Yesterday, he completed a Supersport brace after winning Friday’s opener.

He added another win in the Open Superbike race from last year’s man of the meeting Davey Todd before later capping a spectacular weekend with an emphatic success in the headline ‘Race of Legends’.

In wet conditions, he led all the way on the Hawk Racing Honda to win by a massive 16.9s from Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW, with fellow southern Irish rider Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) completing the rostrum.

Todd, the 2022 winner, was down in seventh place on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Dunlop said: “It’s been good and I had my nine in-a-row (Race of Legends wins). I missed a year so we had to start from zero again. These boys are all riding hard and they’re all good riders.”

Dunlop, the most successful rider ever at Armoy with 29 victories, was riding a different 600cc Yamaha after revealing his Isle of Man TT-winning machine had been ‘retired’.

“It’s not my TT bike because we retired it, so we built another one for here and the boys have done a good job,” he said.

“The wee bike seems to be good at the minute and it’s nice to win in the dry.”

Last month, he won four races at the TT to increase his tally to 25 wins, only one behind his revered uncle Joey’s all-time record of 26 victories.

His four-timer on the island also included a coveted Superbike victory on the Hawk Racing Honda and the first ever 130mph lap by a Supersport machine around the Mountain Course.

Dunlop said: “It was good, it could’ve been better but it was all right – we just need to keep pushing. It’s been a good year and I can’t complain.”

He won the Open Superbike race by 0.7s from Todd, with Sheils in third.

Sheils set the fastest lap of the race at 108.231mph, but lost a lot of ground on the final lap after keeping the two leaders in sight.

Nonetheless, he still held on for the last podium spot ahead of Browne, with Bradford’s Dean Harrison fifth on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha and Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) in sixth.

Dunlop had no equal in yesterday’s Supersport race, again taking the lead on the first lap after Todd and Browne made a better start. After two laps, he was over four seconds ahead of Todd with Adam McLean moving up to third on the J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha past Browne.

Going into the final lap, Dunlop had a seven-second gap over Browne, who was on a charge as he passed Todd for second place. The 34-year-old was able to slacken the pace on the last lap to close out victory by 5.7s in the end from Browne, with Todd a close third. McLean, Harrison and Jordan completed the top six.

The race was held over five laps after two separate red-flags for a crash at Acheson’s Leap and wet weather. No riders were badly hurt in the incident.

Dunlop won the Supertwin race on the injured Jamie Coward’s KTS Racing Kawasaki by 4.6s from McLean, with Jordan three seconds further back in third when the red flags came out due to heavy rain.

Browne was a runaway winner in the Moto3/125GP race from McLean, while Andy Hornby and Barry Davidson were the respective winners of the Senior and Junior Classic races.

Anthony O’Carroll won the Junior and Senior Support races and England’s David Bell was victorious in the Classic Superbike event.

Ryan Whitehall won the Open B Superbike race by almost five seconds from Kevin Barsby.

Armoy was the final Irish road race this year after the calendar was impacted by the cancellation of every road race in the Republic of Ireland due to insurance challenges.

Along with Armoy, only the Cookstown 100 and North West 200 took place this season, with the Tandragee 100 and Ulster Grand Prix among the casualties.