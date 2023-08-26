Michael Dunlop forced to retire at Manx GP as Mike Browne wins again

Mike Browne on his way to victory at the Manx GP

Mike Browne sealed a dominant victory for the second successive year in the Sure Lightweight race yesterday evening at the centenary Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man.

The Cork man, who has signed with Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing for a fifth consecutive season in 2024, led home veteran Ian Lougher in a dream one-two for the Irish team, repeating their result in the same race 12 months ago.

There was disappointment for Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop, who went into the race as one of the favourites on his MD Racing 250cc Honda after topping the qualifying times.

Dunlop retired on the first lap a few miles into the TT course, with fellow Northern Ireland rider Paul Jordan also forced out with an issue on his Faraldo Racing 450GP Yamaha machine.

The race was reduced from three laps to two as low cloud began to close in on the Mountain section.

Race winner Browne donned a special Eddie Laycock replica helmet as a tribute to the Dubliner and double TT winner, who prepares the LayLaw race bikes.

“The bike was absolutely spot on and didn’t miss a beat after all the trouble all week trying to get it going,” said Browne.

“I kind of thought they might pull the race with the cloud coming in over the Mountain so I just brought it home. It feels good.”

Browne set the fastest lap of the race on the first lap at 116.980mph to open a gap of 11.4s over Lougher, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday.

By Ramsey hairpin on lap two, Browne had extended his lead to 27 seconds.

After a trouble-free final run over the Mountain, he wrapped up his second victory at the Manx Grand Prix by 31.039s from Lougher, who was 59.74s ahead of Manxman Dan Sayle (Baz Gas Honda) in third.

Shaun Anderson from Banbridge was fourth on his Kramer machine ahead of Adam McLean, also riding a LayLaw Racing Yamaha.

McLean received a one-minute time penalty for failing to complete his compulsory pit-stop after the first lap.

Earlier in the afternoon, Bradford’s Dean Harrison smashed the lap record on his way to winning the Carole Nash Classic Senior race on the Craven Racing Manx Norton.

Harrison, who took over the ride from injured Yorkshireman Jamie Coward, finished 52 seconds clear of John McGuinness (Team Winfield Paton). The 34-year-old established a new MGP lap record for the class at 111.395mph on his second lap.

Republic of Ireland rider Browne, who led on the opening lap, dropped back after his Peter Grantham Lodge Norton developed problems, eventually sealing the last rostrum place, 4.3s behind McGuinness.

Ulsterman Anderson was left disappointed after his hopes of a maiden podium faded on the third and last lap.

Anderson was lying second at Ramsey hairpin but a fuel issue with his Peter Beugger Paton ruined his chances and he dropped to fourth at the finish.

McLean, competing on the TT course for the first time since 2018, finished fifth on the Flitwick Motorcycles Royal Enfield.

Michael Sweeney, riding in his first race since a serious crash at the North West 200 in May, retired on the first lap. Fellow Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils was also ruled out on the opening lap on the Greenall Racing Honda.

In the Junior MGP race, Victor Lopez made history as the first Spanish winner at the event, setting a new lap record on the ILR Paton at 117.645mph.

Tomorrow, Michael Dunlop goes into the RST Classic Superbike race (2:15pm) as the favourite after setting the pace on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD in qualifying.

The Senior MGP (11:30am) is also scheduled to take place as the festival reaches a conclusion.