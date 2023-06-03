Michael Dunlop is calm despite closing in on uncle Joey’s Isle of Man TT record

Ben and Tom Birchall (Haith Racing) break the 120mph lap record on their way to victory in Sidecar TT

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) rounds Laurel Bank on his way to victory in the opening TT Supersport Race

Imperious Michael Dunlop powered to his third Supersport victory in a row and his 22nd success overall at the Isle of Man TT with a blazing display around the sun-splashed Mountain Course yesterday.

Fastest in qualifying, the Ballymoney man grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck after Dean Harrison led narrowly by half a second nine miles out at Glen Helen on the opening lap, taking over and opening up an unassailable advantage.

He won by 12.3s from Peter Hickman, who rallied on the final two laps to overtake Harrison on corrected time, claiming the runner-up spot on the charge over the Mountain on the fourth and final lap.

Dunlop set the fastest lap of the race at 129.136mph on his second lap, extending his advantage to 13.45s over Harrison as he slowed for his pit stop.

He was 17.5s clear going onto the final lap and the 34-year-old was able to control the race and nurse his MD Racing Yamaha home for another famous victory.

He is now one win behind England’s John McGuinness on the roll of honour and four behind his uncle Joey, whose record of 26 TT victories has stood since 2000.

Dunlop, though, is refusing to look too far ahead, despite rising expectations of an historic week for the Ulster rider.

“I just keep riding the bike and whatever happens, happens,” he said. “When you’re winning races around here it’s good on bikes you have built yourself, and it’s a wee bit more extra.

“The weather is good, there’s a million people out there and everything’s fantastic, so you can’t beat it.

“It’s not the easiest place to win around so when you’re winning races, you’re doing something right.”

Hickman finished the race strongly and recorded his fastest ever Supersport lap on his Trooper Triumph by PHR at 129.039mph as he hunted down Harrison, but the 36-year-old blamed a slow start for thwarting any hopes he had of challenging Dunlop.

“I just take too long to get going on a 600 and I ride it like a big bike all the time — I’m a big bike rider — and I know it’s an excuse, but I can’t get it out of my head,” he said.

“I ride it like a big bike instead of riding it like a 600, and it just takes me too long.

“Once I get out of the pits, it feels like I’ve really set. It takes a couple of laps for me to reset and then I’m away.

“Obviously the Trooper Triumph has gone absolutely awesome, I’m super happy for the guys that we managed to sneak in at the end and get an extra position.

“I really enjoy riding the little bike and it is good fun once you get your head around it.”

Hickman will be aiming to turn the tables on Dunlop in today’s six-lap RST Superbike race but admits he will have a battle on his hands.

“Whether I can beat him or not on the 600, I’m not entirely sure — same with the big bikes at the minute because he’s riding absolutely awesome,” he said.

Bradford’s Harrison appeared comfortable in second place on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha until he began to lose ground in the second half of the race.

He later revealed that an issue with the front brake caused him problems after his pit stop.

“I was really struggling with the front brake, just coming out of the pits, it was just coming further and further back,” Harrison said.

“It wasn’t to be today so we’ll have to try and come up with something for Wednesday.”

Jamie Coward took fourth on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Yamaha, 41s behind Harrison, with Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) and James Hillier (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) completing the top six.

Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan was seventh on the PreZ Racing Yamaha.

Mike Browne from Cork missed the race after blowing an engine on the Burrows Yamaha on the solo warm-up lap.

The start of the race was delayed by three hours following a serious road traffic accident on the Mountain at the 33rd Milestone.

Meanwhile, Ben and Tom Birchall made history with the first 120mph Sidecar lap (120.357mph) as they won the opening race by 24s for their 13th TT victory.